Kiwi

Kiwi
Sunlight Amount
Advertisement

Kiwi

Clusters of fuzzy, brown kiwifruits have an unassuming presence, but once you slice one open you'll be taken with the fruit's sweet, tangy flavor and luscious green flesh. Packed with vitamins, kiwifruits offer many health benefits. This vigorous and productive vine is perfect for growing over an arbor or pergola; it will cast deep shade on the area below. It takes several years for a newly planted vine to come into production, but the wait is worth it.

Kiwi vines are male and female; you need one of each for fruit. A pair of vines will usually produce enough fruit for the home garden.

genus name
  • Actinidia deliciosa
light
  • Sun
  • Part Sun
plant type
height
  • 8 to 20 feet
width
  • 18-30 feet
flower color
season features
zones
  • 8
  • 9
  • 10
  • 11
propagation
harvest tips

  • Kiwifruits take about 5 months after achieving full size to develop the desired taste and texture. Test for maturity by picking one and allowing it to soften at room temperature for a few days before eating it. If it tastes sweet, pick all the fruits and keep them refrigerated. Fruits can stay on the vine as long as there is no threat of frost.

Find perennials to pair with your fruit trees and plants

More Videos »

    Comments

    Be the first to comment!
    © Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com