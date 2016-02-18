With their soft-textured foliage and dainty blossoms, swan river daisies make a colorful addition to the garden. The little flowers come in a wide variety of pastel shades and mix well with other garden plants. Opt for swan river daisies when planting containers because they will cascade attractively over the sides; they also make a show at the front of flower beds and as a border plant, forming low mats of color along a walkway. Plant these beauties in spring just after the last frost date and keep them deadheaded throughout the growing season to encourage continuous flowers all season long.

Colorful Combinations

Swan river daisies come in a variety of shades of lavender, blue, violet, yellow, and white. All colors typically had a bright yellow disk in the center, giving the plant a traditional daisy look. When they bloom in summer, the prolific flowers cover the whole plant in blossoms, almost hiding the soft, feathery gray-green foliage. Although most species types and early varieties have single flowers, some hybrid plants feature double flowers, while others have a sweet fragrance. Hybrid varieties are typically much more vigorous and will have longer bloom times than species plants. These hybrids also have better heat tolerance as well as disease resistance.

Swan River Daisy Care Must-Knows

Hailing from Australia, swan river daisies are tough plants and are tolerant of a wide variety of soil conditions. Their ideal growing conditions include moist, organically rich, well-drained soil. However, they adapt to tough situations, growing in sandy or clay soil and even rocky outcroppings. No matter where you are planning on growing swan river daisies, they appreciate fairly regular applications of fertilizer. If they are growing in containers, apply a slow release fertilizer along with a dose of liquid food every few weeks to keep them productive.

If you want to grow the happiest swan river daisies possible, be sure to plant them in full sun. This ensures the plants put on the most flowers possible on nice dense plants. Swan river daisies are susceptible to powdery mildew, a common foliar fungal disease, but full sun helps to keep the plants dry and problem free. If they are grown in too much shade, they can become floppy and don't flower as much.

Swan river daisies do best in cool summer climates; in areas with hot summers, they may slow down or completely stop blooming altogether. When the heat of summer begins, swan river daisies will benefit from a shearing back to about half their original size. This helps reinvigorate the plant and encourages bushy new growth. This will also help to build the groundwork for plenty of fall blooms once the temperatures begin to cool off again.

More Varieties of Swan River Daisy

'Blue Zephyr' Swan River Daisy Blue daisies with a pleasant scent on airy foliage make these a favorite option for hanging baskets and containers. Zones 9-11

Swan River Daisy Companion Plants