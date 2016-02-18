Sunlight Amount

Solanum

This shrubby vine grows quickly so make sure it has something to climb up.

Solanum

A refreshing change from common vines, solanum is a shrubby climber with an almost perpetual flush of petite, fragrant blossoms from summer to frost. It's grown as an annual in cold regions and hardy in Zones 9 to 11 where it is semi-evergreen. Solanum is also called potato vine (not to be confused with sweet potato vine). Its blossoms vary from white to lavender to deep purple.

genus name
  • Solanum
light
  • Part Sun
  • Sun
plant type
height
  • 1 to 3 feet
  • 3 to 8 feet
  • 8 to 20 feet
  • 20 feet or more
width
  • 1 to 4 feet
flower color
season features
problem solvers
special features
zones
  • 9
  • 10
  • 11
propagation
Landscape Ideas

Solanum is a versatile vine. Plant it at the base of a sturdy trellis and it will quickly scramble toward the sky. Grow it on a fence or wall to bring the vertical surface to life with flowers and foliage. Many types of solanum are semi-evergreen and will add interest nearly year-round. Solanum tolerates part shade, making it useful in the dappled light of a patio. Tie it to a post of an arbor or pergola to encourage it to climb where it will provide additional shade below the structure.

Solanum Care Must-Knows

Solanum grows best in full sun or part shade and moist, well-drained soil. It will tolerate brief periods of drought after it is established, but it's best to water regularly for continuous flowering. Fertilize your plant twice during the growing season with an all-purpose fertilizer, following label directions. Where solanum is hardy, prune it in the fall to control its size.

Prepare for solanum to climb quickly after planting by placing a trellis nearby or siting it where it can scramble up a fence or pergola. Attach sturdy cables to a fence or wall to give solanum something to twine around and climb up. Gently bend the stems around a pergola or arbor post to encourage climbing.

More Varieties of Solanum

Edward Gohlich

Royal Robe nightshade

Solanum rantonnetii 'Royal Robe' bears rich purple fragrant flowers spring to fall on a plant that can reach 8 feet tall. Often grown as an annual, but it's grown as a shrub in Zones 9-11.

Marty Baldwin

Naranjilla

Solanum quitoense offers large, velvety leaves with purple hairs and orange-yellow spines with fragrant white flowers and fuzzy orange fruit. While it's usually grown as an annual where it grows about 3 feet tall, it is an 8-foot-tall shrub in the tropics.

Dean Schoeppner

Lychee tomato

Solanum sisymbriifolium bears large white flowers flushed with silvery blue and edible, bright-red fruits. The leaves and stems are covered in spines. It grows 3 feet tall. Note: In some areas, this plant has become an invasive pest.

Solanum Companion Plants

Eric Roth

Castor Bean

Plant a castor bean and then stand back. This is one of the fastest-growing, giant annuals in the garden, rivaled only perhaps by giant sunflower. By midsummer, you'll have a huge (it can hit up to 20 feet) tropical plant sporting burgundy foliage. It's a great plant to grow with kids. Be careful, though. The seeds are extremely toxic. Wait to plant it outdoors after all danger of frost has passed; castor bean hates cool weather and won't grow well until temperatures heat up in summer.

Peter Krumhardt

Licorice Plant

Elegant, silvery licorice plant is so useful to set off flowers in blue, white, purple, and other colors and to add contrast to plantings where you want more than just a mass of green. It's especially good in containers, where you can admire it up close and show off its spreading habit to best effect. Technically a tropical shrub, licorice plant is usually grown as an annual in the United States. It does best in full sun and well-drained soil.

Denny Schrock

Hibiscus

The big, colorful blooms on hibiscus plants contrast nicely with solanum's smaller flowers. If you live in a cooler area, try planting hardy hibiscus instead of the tropical varieties so it'll survive cold winters. Plant in full sun and well-drained soil.

Peter Krumhardt

Salvia

There are over 700 different species of salvia, so it shouldn't be tough finding one that works in your yard. These plants usually have dark purple or blue flowers, and grow over 5 feet tall (depending on the variety). Plant in full sun and well-drained soil.

Justin Hancock

Lantana

When lantana blooms, it really puts on a show with clusters of flowers that can be purple, red, orange, white, pink, or yellow. Lantana can tolerate some of the hottest, driest spots in your yard, and like solanum, it'll also attract pollinators like hummingbirds and bees. Plant in full sun and well-drained soil.

