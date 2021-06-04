Annuals are the way to go for adding quick, long-lasting color to your garden. And while familiar varieties such as petunias and zinnias are reliable options, it's always fun to include something a little different. One uncommon annual that's sure to stop you in your tracks is 'Popstars' phlox. Popular in Europe, this variety of annual phlox (Phlox drummondii) has been catching on in the U.S. in recent years, and for good reason. These low-growing plants, which are also called star phlox because of the shape of their flowers, bloom in bright colors all summer long and are super easy to grow. The 'Popstars' series comes in a mix of colors, including white, pink, red, purple, and bicolors, creating a spectacular floral fireworks display wherever they're planted.

How to Grow Popstars Annual Phlox

If you've never grown annual phlox before, no problem. They're very easy to start from seed, either indoors a few weeks before your frost-free date or out in the garden once the weather stays consistently warm. Just make sure to place them in a sunny spot because these beauties bloom best in full sun, though they'll do just fine in part shade, too. Annual phlox also prefers well-drained soil and plenty of moisture.

Growing about 10 inches tall and wide, 'Popstars' phlox works best toward the front of garden beds or around the edges of a container. For maximum impact, try these plants along your entryway for a cheerful welcome or as filler in your patio pots. You can group several phlox plants together to create a heap of colors and textures or pair them with other annuals and perennials. You can just leave the flowers in your landscape or cut them for a bouquet.