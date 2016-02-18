Parrot's beak is a stunning tropical plant that acts as both a groundcover and a trailing plant. With brilliant lacy silver foliage on graceful stems, these plants are stunning backdrops in the garden. Parrot’s beak also features intricate flowers in stunning colors. During seasons with cool nights, the plants boast interesting curved blooms in all of the shades of a sunset, deep reds, oranges, and yellows blended together.

Colorful Combinations

The trailing silver foliage of parrot's beak works well with many other plants. The long and graceful stems are adorned with whorls of fine, silvery green leaflets that give the whole plant a light and feathery appearance. The neutral foliage enhances any color combination, whether a warm or cool palette. And as long as the nights are cool, these plants will produce their beautiful flowers. Curved hook-like petals are borne in rounded clusters of red, orange, and yellow blooms. The stunning blooms are almost orchid-like in their complexity.

Parrot's Beak Care Must-Knows

Parrot's beak is sensitive compared to other trailing annuals, and therefore a little tricky to grow. These plants like well-drained soil. If they go too dry for too long, they are likely to drop their leaves. Be sure to water them well, especially in the heat of the summer. If you plan on growing parrot's beak for its blooms, keep in mind that they initiate flowers only when the plant experiences cool nights for an extended period of time, so they'll generally grow best in the spring and fall. In warm tropical climates, they'll grow well in the winter.

To encourage beautiful blooms, grow parrot's beak in full sun. Full sun also promotes better branching as well as intense silver foliage. In part shade, branching is much more sparse and foliage will take on more of a greenish hue. In climates with hot summers, it may be best to give these plants some shade during hot afternoons.

When growing parrot's beak from seed or as young plants, pinch young growth early on to encourage branching, otherwise the plants will get leggy. If they seem to lose some of their vigor as they get older, the plants can easily be cut back to spur a flush of new growth.

More Varieties of Parrot's Beak

Image zoom 'Amazon Sunset' parrot's beak Lotus 'Amazon Sunset' blooms more frequently than most other parrot's beak varieties. It bears orange-red flowers.

Parrot's Beak Companion Plants