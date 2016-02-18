A long bench of pansies at the garden center is a sure sign that spring has arrived. These cool-weather plants flood the landscape with cheer after a long brown (or white) winter. But don't forget that they add a punch of maize, maroon, pumpkin, and almost-black to a fading September garden, too. Many varieties can even overwinter to return the following spring.

Great Garden Combos

Pansies pair well with a host of early-blooming bulbs, such as daffodils, tulips, grape hyacinths, hyacinths, and snowdrops. They come in sizes ranging from petite Johnny-jump-ups to bold 'Majestic Giant' cultivars. For the best show, plant masses of nine to 12 plants for a carpet of color. In pots, they work alone or with favorites like flowering kale, dianthus, and sweet alyssum.

Pansy Care Must-Knows

Due to their short growing season, it's best to start pansies from seedlings purchased at a garden center. (However, pansies can be started from seed indoors about 12 weeks before the last frost.) Prepare the planting spot by incorporating a couple inches of well-decomposed compost or fill a container with quality potting mix.

In warm climates, pansies will flower all winter. Pansies thrive when soil temperatures are between 45°F and 65°F, generally that means planting them in October. If you plant too late, they won't grow much over the season. If you plant too early, the heat will scorch leaves and the stems will elongate.

When temperatures dip below 25°F, foliage will wilt and turn gray-green. If the lower temperatures are temporary, cover the planting bed with a bed sheet or a piece of thick plastic overnight to protect plants. Remove the covering when temperatures rise above 32°F.

Get Tough

In early summer, when pansy foliage begins to turn chartreuse or yellow and stems elongate, replace pansies with heat-loving annuals like marigolds, petunias, begonias, and coleus for continuing color.

More Varieties of Pansy

Image zoom Justin Hancock 'Blue & Purple Rain' Pansy Viola 'Blue & Purple Rain' is an award-winning selection with purple flowers that age to white then mature to purple and blue. It grows 12 inches tall and 16 inches wide. Image zoom Richard Hirneisen 'Bowles' Black' Pansy Viola x wittrockiana 'Bowles' Black' sends out purple blooms that are so dark they appear black. Image zoom Justin Hancock 'Fizzy Lemonberry' Pansy Viola x wittrockiana 'Fizzy Lemonberry' bears pale yellow, ruffly flowers edged in grape. It grows 8 inches tall and wide. Image zoom Peter Krumhardt 'Maxim Marina' Pansy Viola x wittrockiana 'Maxim Marina' is a charming variety with purple, lavender, and white blooms. Image zoom Justin Hancock 'Karma Yellow' Pansy Viola x wittrockiana 'Karma Yellow' produces soft yellow blooms in spring or fall. It grows 8 inches tall and wide. Image zoom Peter Krumhardt 'Padpardja' Pansy Viola x wittrockiana 'Padpardja' bears vibrant orange blooms. Image zoom Justin Hancock 'Velocity Baby Blue' Pansy Viola williamsii 'Velocity Baby Blue' produces silvery blue-purple flowers on a mounded, compact plant (to 8 inches tall and wide). It has good heat resistance. Image zoom Justin Hancock 'Lavender with Yellow Eye' Pansy Viola williamsii 'Lavender with Yellow Eye' shows off lavender-blue flowers with a yellow center. It grows 8 inches tall and wide and stands up to hot temperatures. Image zoom Justin Hancock 'Velocity Lemon and Plum Picotee' Pansy Viola williamsii 'Velocity Lemon and Plum Picotee' bears bright yellow blooms edged in plum-purple on a mounded, compact plant (to 8 inches tall and wide). It has good heat resistance.

