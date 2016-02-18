Lavatera adds a romantic note to the garden with its flowers that resemble hibiscus or mini hollyhock blossoms. Lavatera sports an abundance of flowers in jewel-tone shades. This easy-growing plant works well in large containers or the back of a border.

Colorful Combinations

Although it does not have the diverse mix of colors you find in hollyhocks, lavatera offers flowers in pinks, purples, and whites. Many of these colors also have beautiful striations of deeper tones, and some boast dark eyes in the center of the flowers. Lavatera begins its season in mid-summer and continues to bloom until frost. No matter where you plant it in the garden, lavatera takes center-stage when its stems are laden with blossoms. This plant is also a good option for a quick space filler, because of all the lush, bushy growth it puts on in one growing season.

Lavatera Care Must-Knows

Like its close cousin the hollyhock, lavatera is easy to grow. However, it does not like hot, humid summer weather. It prefers well-drained soil with even moisture. If it is kept too wet, it is likely to rot; too dry and the plant will also suffer.

If you are planning on growing lavatera from seed, it is important to know that this plant has an extensive root system that does not like to be disturbed. It is best to sow lavatera seed directly in the ground where you want it to grow. If you want to get an early start on flowers, you can sow seeds in advance indoors. Make sure to use a biodegradable pot, like a peat pot, so you won't disturb the sensitive roots.

Lavatera should be planted in full sun for the most prolific flowers and strongest plants. Because it is such a fast grower, lavatera is prone to flopping if grown in too much shade. You can also remedy this by pruning it on occasion to help encourage good branching and to keep it on the shorter side. While full sun is ideal for flower production, part shade may be beneficial in warmer climates to help keep the plant cooler during warm summers.

More Varieties of Lavatera

Image zoom Credit: Peter Krumhardt 'Mont Rose' lavatera Lavatera 'Mont Rose' bears soft-pink flowers on a compact 3-foot-tall plant. Image zoom Credit: Laurie Dickson 'Mont Blanc' lavatera This variety of Lavatera bears pure-white flowers on a compact 2-foot-tall plant. Image zoom Credit: Denny Schrock Malva rose Lavatera assurgentiflora, an evergreen shrub in coastal climates, has red-and-white-striped flowers that are 2-3 inches across. The plant tolerates salt spray and coastal challenges with ease. It grows 6-10 feet tall Image zoom Credit: Denny Schrock Tree mallow Lavatera maritima is a fast-growing shrub that reaches 8 feet tall and 12 feet wide in short order. Its pink to white flowers are up to 3 inches across. Zones 6-8 Image zoom Credit: Eric Roth 'Silver Cup' lavatera This Lavatera selection has big pink flowers with darker veins on a compact 3-foot-tall plant. Image zoom Credit: Matthew Benson 'Pink Blush' lavatera Lavatera trimestris 'Pink Blush' has spectacular large blooms of bright blush pink that cover the 3-foot-tall plants from summer until fall.

