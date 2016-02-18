Globe Amaranth
Globe amaranth’s nearly nonstop flowers make it an all-time favorite for beds, borders, and containers, where it will attract butterflies and take the summer heat without missing a beat. Its bright pom-poms last a long while in fresh and dried arrangements. Once you plant this versatile annual, you can step back and watch it add continual beauty to your landscape right up until frost.
Colorful Combinations
You'll have to look closely to see globe amaranth's tiny white or yellow flowers. What really stands out are the plant's magenta bracts (modified, colorful leaves that look a little like petals) displayed in cloverlike flowerheads that seem to never quit, even in the hottest weather. This annual's ability to withstand extremely hot and humid weather makes it invaluable in low-maintenance gardens as well as mixed containers.
Globe Amaranth Care Must-Knows
This annual is easily grown in full sun and average, well-drained soil that includes a decent amount of organic matter. Transplant purchased plants or sow seeds directly in the garden after the last frost date for your region. (The germination rate is low, so use lots of seed.) If you prefer, start seeds indoors about 1½ to 2 months before the last frost date. Harden off seedlings and transplant after last frost.
Whichever method you choose, pinch back young plants to create a bushier habit. Once established, globe amaranth tolerates drought but will perform best if given supplemental water throughout the growing season. Tall plants may need to be staked to keep them from flopping.
New Types of Globe Amaranth
One of the notable discoveries in recent years in the world of globe amaranth is Gomphrena 'Fireworks', which offers a much larger habit, extremely profuse blooming potential, and flatter clustered blossoms. The newer cultivar 'Pink Zazzle' delivers huge blooms on extremely drought-tolerant, free-flowering plants.
More Varieties of Globe Amaranth
Gomphrena 'All Around Purple' is a favorite for its rich purple blossoms. It grows 18 inches tall.
Gomphrena 'Bicolor Rose' offers dusty-rose flowers that fade to white at the top. It grows 3 feet tall and 18 inches wide.
Gomphrena 'Pink Zazzle' is a lower growing variety with fuzzy foliage and jumbo pink blooms that won't quit. Annual.
Gomphrena 'Fireworks' is a wonderful hybrid that can reach up to 4 feet tall and is constantly covered in neon pink blooms all season long. Annual.
Gomphrena 'QIS Purple' bears glowing cerise-purple flowers on a 2-foot-tall plant.
Globe Amaranth Companion Plants
Lisianthus flowers make people ooh and ahh. Some varieties of this annual look like a blue rose. It's such an elegant flower you'd never guess it's native to American prairies. And lisianthus is one of the best cut flowers -- it will last in the vase for 2 to 3 weeks. Lisianthus can be challenging to grow. They're extremely tricky to grow from seed, so start with established seedlings. Plant them in rich, well-drained soil in full sun after all danger of frost has passed. Keep moist but do not overwater. Taller varieties of lisianthus often need staking to keep their long stems from breaking, but newer dwarf varieties are more carefree.
Enjoy summer's flowers into fall by growing this brightly colored charmer that dries right on the plant. Use it in dried flower arrangements, wreaths, and even homemade potpourri. This easy-to-grow, sun-loving annual heralds from Australia and is a great pick for hot, dry sites. Plant it outdoors after all danger of frost has passed in spring.
Want fast color for just pennies? Plant zinnias! A packet of seeds will fill an area with gorgeous flowers in an amazing array of shapes and colors—even green! And it will happen in just weeks. There are dwarf types of zinnias, tall types, quill-leaf cactus types, spider types, multicolor, special seed blends for cutting, special blends for attracting butterflies, and more. Zinnias are so highly attractive to butterflies that you can count on having these fluttering guests dining in your garden every afternoon. But to attract the most, plant lots of tall, red or hot pink zinnias in a large patch. 'Big Red' is especially nice for this, and the flowers are outstanding, excellent for cutting. Zinnias grow quickly from seed sown right in the ground and do best in full sun with dry to well-drained soil.
