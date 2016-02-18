Flowering tobacco plants have long been prized in cottage gardens and moon gardens for their intensely scented flowers. A relative of true tobacco, flowering tobacco plants are grown for their blooms, which come in a variety of colors, shapes, and sizes. The plants themselves also vary quite a bit in size, from compact varieties fit for containers to large 5- to 10-foot-tall varieties best suited for the back of the border.

Colorful Combinations

Flowering tobacco plants make excellent annuals for adding splashes of color as well as scent all season long. With their starry blooms in a variety of colors, you're sure to find one to fit any garden palette. These pretty plants also come in so many different sizes. No matter where you need color in a bed, there's a size for that!

Plants vary from 6 to 10 inches tall as bedding plants to plants perfect for the middle of the border around 2 to 3 feet tall, and even up to 15 feet tall as a specimen plant. Bloom shapes can vary quite a bit. Some are long tubes with a flared star-like opening, while others are small and borne in large quantities that create clouds of bell-shape blooms. Many of the white varieties are wonderfully fragrant at night, emitting a sweet smell similar to jasmine.

Flowering tobacco plants generally have medium-green leaves. In many species, these leaves can be quite large, especially in comparison to the flowers. They are usually very hairy leaves and can actually be sticky to the touch, much like petunia plants.

Flowering Tobacco Care Must-Knows

In well-drained, moist soils, flowering tobacco plants are extremely easy to grow. Give them rich soil, and they will happily put on loads of blooms that will last until frost. Once these plants are established, they can handle some drought, but they prefer fairly consistent moisture. These plants are very heavy feeders, so a slow-release fertilizer is always beneficial. Flowering tobacco plants do best in full sun, and some varieties are able to perform in part sun. Taller varieties are much more likely to require staking when in more shade.

Keep in mind that all tobacco plants are poisonous if ingested, so be careful about planting them around young children and pets. Because of the toxicity of these plants, they are generally pest free. A few pests, however, have managed to deal with these toxins. You may have problems with tobacco horn worm, a large green caterpillar that eventually becomes the hummingbird moth. These large bugs can quickly defoliate plants almost overnight. Manual removal is the easiest course of action against them. You may also encounter problems with aphids and whiteflies, but in outdoor settings these are usually uncommon.

More Varieties of Flowering Tobacco

Image zoom Peter Krumhardt 'Lime Green' flowering tobacco Nicotiana 'Lime Green' bears chartreuse star-shape flowers on 2-foot-tall plants. Zones 10-11 Image zoom Lynn Karlin Domino flowering tobacco Nicotiana 'Domino Series' bears flowers in shades of red, white, pink, and rose on 14-inch-tall plants. Image zoom Bob Lenz Jasmine tobacco Nicotiana alata bears clusters of fragrant greenish-yellow flowers on 5-foot-tall stems. Perennial in Zones 10-11 but usually grown as an annual. Image zoom David Speer Nicotiana mutabilis Nicotiana mutabilis bears trumpet-shape flowers that open white and mature to rich, rose pink on 4-foot-tall plants. Perennial in Zones 9-11, but usually grown as an annual. Image zoom 'Perfume Deep Purple' flowering tobacco Nicotiana 'Perfume Deep Purple' is an award-winning selection that bears rich purple flowers on 2-foot-tall plants. Zones 10-11 Image zoom Bryan E. McCay Nicotiana sylvestris Nicotiana sylvestris bears clusters of fragrant white trumpet-shape flowers on plants to 5 feet tall. Perennial in Zones 10-11 but usually grown as an annual.

Flowering Tobacco Companion Plants