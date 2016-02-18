Sunlight Amount

Dichondra

The green or silver variety of dichondra is a great accent in a garden. Its fast growing habit makes it valuable as a groundcover or spiller down a wall or container.

genus name
  • Dichondra
light
  • Part Sun
  • Sun
plant type
height
  • Under 6 inches
width
  • 3 to 6 feet wide
foliage color
problem solvers
special features
zones
  • 10
  • 11
propagation
Dan Piassick

Garden Plans For Dichondra

Mavis Augustine Torke
Illustration by Tom Rosborough

What Color is Dichondra?

Sometimes gardens or containers need a neutral accent plant to provide visual relief. Dichondra is that plant. The lovely silver or pale green foliage creates a dense mat of leaves that soften any area. Silver falls literally softens areas with its soft-to-the-touch fine silver hairs on the leaves.

Growing Dichondra In Your Garden

Dichondra grows best in full sun. In partial shade, the silver varieties tend to stay greener and have a looser habit. Green types tend to have a dense growth habit, so you generally won't notice much of a difference in full or part sun. Both kinds need the soil to dry out between waterings so they don't rot. They also benefit from a regular fertilizing.

These beautiful trailers are easy to start from seed. Seedlings should emerge within a week. As silver varieties send out runners, you might have to pinch them to encourage branching. Green types don't require pinching.

Non-native species, especially the green varieties, can become aggressive and slightly invasive.

Dichondra Lawn

Due to its quick spreading habit, dichondra works as a no-mow lawn substitute in spots that don't get much foot traffic. It forms extremely dense mats of foliage that prevent weed growth and cover spots much quicker than grass.

More Varieties of Dichondra
Dichondra repens

Dichondra repens creates dense mats of color that work great as a backdrop for other plants. Zones 10-11
'Silver Falls' dichondra

Dichondra argentea 'Silver Falls' has beautiful silver foliage with a cascading habit makes a spectacular accent plant. Zones 10-11

Plant Dichondra With:
Ornamental Pepper, Capsicum
  • light: Sun
  • flower color: Purple, White, Pink
  • foliage color: Blue/Green, Purple/Burgundy
  • plant type: Annual
  • height: 6 to 12 inches, 1 to 3 feet
  • season features: Fall Bloom, Summer Bloom
  • special features: Low Maintenance, Good for Containers
  • problem solvers: Drought Tolerant

Spice up your garden with ornamental peppers. Similar to edible peppers, ornamental peppers produce colorful little round or pointed fruits. Although edible, ornamental peppers lack flavor compared to peppers grown for the table. Depending on the variety, they set white, purple, red, orange, and yellow fruits—often multiple colors on the same plant. They like rich, well-drained soil that is evenly moist. Shown: Calico pepper

Whether you have sun or shade, drought or rain, there's an annual salvia you'll find indispensable. All attract hummingbirds and are great picks for hot, dry sites where you want tons of color all season. Most salvias don't like cool weather, so plant them outdoors after all danger of frost has passed.

