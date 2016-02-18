The green or silver variety of dichondra is a great accent in a garden. Its fast growing habit makes it valuable as a groundcover or spiller down a wall or container.

Garden Plans For Dichondra

Image zoom Mavis Augustine Torke

Image zoom Illustration by Tom Rosborough

What Color is Dichondra?

Sometimes gardens or containers need a neutral accent plant to provide visual relief. Dichondra is that plant. The lovely silver or pale green foliage creates a dense mat of leaves that soften any area. Silver falls literally softens areas with its soft-to-the-touch fine silver hairs on the leaves.

Growing Dichondra In Your Garden

Dichondra grows best in full sun. In partial shade, the silver varieties tend to stay greener and have a looser habit. Green types tend to have a dense growth habit, so you generally won't notice much of a difference in full or part sun. Both kinds need the soil to dry out between waterings so they don't rot. They also benefit from a regular fertilizing.

These beautiful trailers are easy to start from seed. Seedlings should emerge within a week. As silver varieties send out runners, you might have to pinch them to encourage branching. Green types don't require pinching.

Non-native species, especially the green varieties, can become aggressive and slightly invasive.

Dichondra Lawn

Due to its quick spreading habit, dichondra works as a no-mow lawn substitute in spots that don't get much foot traffic. It forms extremely dense mats of foliage that prevent weed growth and cover spots much quicker than grass.

More Varieties of Dichondra

Image zoom Dichondra repens Dichondra repens creates dense mats of color that work great as a backdrop for other plants. Zones 10-11

Image zoom 'Silver Falls' dichondra Dichondra argentea 'Silver Falls' has beautiful silver foliage with a cascading habit makes a spectacular accent plant. Zones 10-11

Plant Dichondra With:

Image zoom Ornamental Pepper, Capsicum Spice up your garden with ornamental peppers. Similar to edible peppers, ornamental peppers produce colorful little round or pointed fruits. Although edible, ornamental peppers lack flavor compared to peppers grown for the table. Depending on the variety, they set white, purple, red, orange, and yellow fruits—often multiple colors on the same plant. They like rich, well-drained soil that is evenly moist. Shown: Calico pepper