As the state flower of California, California poppies grow wild in many meadows and prairies there and elsewhere. In a home garden setting, they are typically treated as an annual flower, but California poppies are actually short-lived perennials where they are hardy. They will easily reseed in the garden for years to come. Even when not in bloom, these plants feature soft foliage tufts that add pleasing texture to the landscape.

Colorful Combinations

California poppies are often found in bright sunset tones, with the most common color being bright orange. The four-petal blooms almost shimmer in a certain light. There are also varieties that bear eye-catching bicolor blossoms. Many of these blend ivory with flushes of pink, purple, and even yellow. Some varieties exhibit a second row of petals for a lovely double-flower effect, and others feature twisted petals. The flowers of the California poppy will close at night and on overcast and windy days. The blue-gray foliage makes a pretty statement against plants with darker leaves.

California Poppy Care Must-Knows

Being native to hillsides, sandy plains, and other open areas of the mountainous regions of western North America, California poppies require well-drained soil. Sandy or rocky soils are best, and anything that remains too wet can kill off poppies. Being native to sandy, well-drained soils also means that California poppies do not require a lot of added nutrients or even nutrient-rich soil to thrive.

For best results, grow California poppies in full sun. This placement will ensure plants put on the best display of blossoms, as well as the densest growth possible. In their native areas, California poppies are often seen as cool-season annuals because they will put on their primary display of blooms in spring, and possibly a second show in fall. In very warm climates, they may not survive in the full heat of summer. In these situations it may be best to provide some shade—especially from the hot afternoon sun.

Sow California poppy seeds directly in the ground. If California poppies are happy where you've planted them, there is a good chance they will seed the ground on their own and sprout up year after year. If this is your goal, be sure to leave spent blossoms on plants so they can disperse their seeds.

More Varieties of California Poppy

Image zoom Cynthia Haynes 'Sunset' California poppy Eschscholzia 'Sunset Mixed Colors' bears a variety of warm shades on 1-foot-tall plants. Image zoom Peter Krumhardt 'Summer Sorbet' California poppy Eschscholzia 'Summer Sorbet' grows to 10 inches tall and offers ruffled, rose-pink blooms. Image zoom Flowerphotos / Getty Images 'Carmine King' California poppy Eschscholzia 'Carmine King' boasts deep rose blossoms that shine in the sunlight; some have a light ivory blush. Image zoom Stephen Cridland 'Thai Silk Lemon Blush' California poppy Eschscholzia 'Thai Silk Lemon Blush' grows to 10 inches tall and offers creamy-yellow blooms.

California Poppy Companion Plants