Browallia is one of the few annuals that thrives in part shade to full shade, and it makes an eye-catching option to use in place of impatiens . Most commonly found with sapphire blue flowers , browallia also comes with bright purple or pristine white blossoms. As a backdrop to these vibrant petals, the emerald green foliage forms a dense mat that lasts throughout the growing season.

Keep browallia thriving all season long by growing it in organically rich, moist soil and part shade to full shade conditions . (The leaves are likely to burn in direct sunlight.) Water regularly and fertilize occasionally throughout the growing season to support a continuous display of flowers.

Growing this shade-lover from seed is a simple alternative to hunting for it at local garden centers. Start them indoors 8 to 10 weeks prior to the frost-free date in your area by sowing seeds directly on top of the soil; they need sunlight to germinate. Keep the soil lightly moist. Seedlings will emerge in 2 to 3 weeks. Divide and plant them in individual pots once their true sets of leaves have emerged over the next few weeks. As soon as the threat of frost has passed, begin to harden off plants. Plant them outside once the seedlings have developed two sets of leaves and a robust root system. Water regularly as browallia doesn't tolerate drought. Pinch back plants to keep them bushy.