This old-fashioned cottage-garden staple goes by many names: garden balsam, rose balsam, and even “touch-me-not,” thanks to explosive seed discharges from ripe pods. With “impatiens” as part of the botanical name, you may expect to see something similar to its cousin, the flat-flower garden impatiens ( Impatiens walleriana ). In fact, balsam bears colorful flowers that range from cup-shape single blossoms to double blossoms that resemble camellia. Whichever version you gravitate toward, this annual will add a tropical flair to the garden throughout the growing season.

Colorful Combinations

Balsam's thick stems and large green serrated leaves make a verdant backdrop for other plants within the garden. But it is perfectly capable of putting on a show of its own. Some balsam varieties offer single flowers with speckled centers. The more popular camellia-flowered varieties boast double blooms: ruffled, pom-pom-type blossoms in pink, purple, red, and even salmon.

Balsam Care Must-Knows

Easy-to-grow balsam prefers rich, organic, well-drained soil kept evenly moist at all times. It quickly bounces back from wilting, but will succumb to leaf burn if it wilts too often. For the best results when growing balsam in a container, plant it in a moisture-retentive general-purpose potting mix. Keep the soil evenly moist but not saturated (the saucer should never hold standing water), or roots may rot.

Much like other types of impatiens, balsam can handle a variety of sun exposures. It tolerates full sun as long as it gets plenty of water. Part shade allows enough sun to promote both good flowering and a dense habit. In full shade, this plant still performs, but it develops sparse stems with fewer flowers.

This annual is extremely easy to start from seed, which is helpful because you won't often find it at a garden center. Get a head start for the growing season by sowing seeds on top of moist soil indoors 4 to 6 weeks before the last spring frost. The seeds germinate quickly, often in as few as 4 days. Seeds also can be sown directly in the garden. Pinch off plant tips when they are 4 to 6 inches tall to encourage branching. Set out your seedlings or purchased plants in pots after the last frost date. No further care (other than supplemental watering when needed) is necessary. This plant may self-seed, sometimes aggressively in tropical climates.

More Varieties of Balsam

Image zoom Credit: Marty Baldwin 'Camellia Flowered' Balsam Loved by pollinators, thanks to clusters of double-flowered blooms that resemble roses or camellia blossoms on this Impatiens balsamina. Image zoom Credit: Denny Schrock 'Peppermint Stick' Balsam An heirloom variety of Impatiens balsamina with spotted and striped ruffled flowers in candy-apple red and white.

Balsam Companion Plants