A cheerful summertime bloomer, sunflowers celebrate the longest days of the growing season. Plant seeds every two weeks or so beginning in late spring, and you can enjoy fresh crops of annual sunflowers until the first frost. A quick look at the seed rack at your local nursery or an online search will reveal a host of colorful sunflowers, ranging from petite 2-foot-tall varieties to giants that stand 10 feet tall or more.

Colorful Combinations

A cinch to grow from seed, sunflowers can be planted almost anywhere. For the cost of a packet of seeds you can enjoy a bevy of these summertime beauties in the cutting garden, alongside a lackluster garage wall, near a mailbox, at the back of a cottage garden, or near your front door. If a site has full sun and well-drained soil, you can grow sunflowers. Use small varieties in landscape beds for a touch of whimsy in midsummer. Dress up a drab fence with three rows of sunflowers, beginning with a knee-high variety up front, a midsize variety in the middle, and a mammoth variety next to the fence. Have fun with the multitude of sunflowers on the market.

Sunflower Care Must-Knows

Sunflowers thrive in full sun and moist, well-drained soil. Start plants from seed indoors six to eight weeks before the last frost or sow them directly in the garden once soil has warmed in spring. In the garden, plant seeds about 1 inch deep and about 6 inches apart. Water as needed to keep the soil moist. Seedlings emerge in about two weeks.

When seedlings are about 3 inches tall, thin them so there is one plant every 12 to 18 inches. Well-spaced seedlings are key to strong, upright sunflowers later in the season. Plants will develop weak and wobbly stems if they grow too closely together, or if they don't get enough light.

Sunflower Seed Harvest Tips

A few varieties of sunflowers are grown for their edible seeds. 'Giant Grey Stripe' and 'Mammoth Russian' are two popular varieties. These sunflowers form a single large flower head atop a stem that may reach 10 feet or more. Allow the seed heads of these varieties to start to dry and turn yellow before cutting the head off the stalk. Store the head in a dry, well-ventilated place where the seeds can fully mature. Seeds are ready to store or eat when the disk at the back of the flower has turned dark brown.

More Varieties of Sunflower, Annual

Image zoom Credit: Bill Stites 'Autumn Beauty' sunflower This Helianthus variety bears large reddish-orange flowers on 5-foot-tall plants. Image zoom Credit: Bill Stites 'Evening Sun' sunflower Helianthus 'Evening Sun' bears reddish-mahogany flowers on large, 6-foot-tall plants. Image zoom 'Gloriosa' sunflower This type of Helianthus bears large reddish-orange flowers on 8-foot-tall plants with multiple branches. Image zoom Credit: Bill Stites 'Italian White' sunflower Helianthus 'Italian White' bears creamy-white flowers on 5-foot-tall plants. Image zoom Credit: Charles Mann 'Music Box' dwarf sunflower This Helianthus cultivar bears red and yellow flowers on dwarf 3-foot-tall plants. Image zoom Credit: Bill Stites Sunbeam sunflower Helianthus 'Sunbeam' bears pollenless yellow flowers with yellow centers on 6-foot-tall plants. Image zoom Credit: Jane Booth Vollers 'Teddy Bear' double sunflower This Helianthus variety bears interesting double yellow flowers on dwarf 3-foot-tall plants. Image zoom Credit: Alise O'Brien 'Velvet Queen' sunflower Helianthus 'Velvet Queen' bears rich, rusty-red flowers shaded with bronze on plants that grow 5 feet tall.

