Plant Encyclopedia

Potato

Tender potatoes, harvested fresh from your backyard and then baked until tender, are a favorite entrée accompaniment. Growing potatoes is especially rewarding because they’re so easy. You can practically plant them and forget them until it’s time to harvest. There are a wealth of potato varieties. One notable kind to try is delicious fingerlings, which come in a rainbow of colors. Skin colors include red, white, blue, tan, and brown; flesh colors include traditional white as well as yellow, red, blue, and bicolors. Dig them while they’re still small for the most delicate garden treat. Let them get larger if you want to mash or store them. Potatoes are usually grown from pieces of tuber, called sets or seed potatoes, rather than true seed. Plant them two to four weeks before the last spring frost. After sprouts emerge, mound soil around the stems to shade developing tubers from sun. Exposed tubers turn green, bitter, and mildly toxic (cut out any green portions before serving.)