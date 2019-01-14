Plant Encyclopedia

An invaluable resource for new and experienced gardeners alike, our plant-finder tool enables you to search for care tips by plant type and other key characteristics. Use our Plant Encyclopedia to find inspiration for new landscape designs, planters and containers, raised garden beds, and more. Get details on classic favorite plants like hydrangeas, orchids, and ornamental grasses, as well as more unusual varieties to try, too.
Winter Aconite

Celebrate the end of cold weather with winter aconite, one of the first blooming plants you’ll see in your yard before spring actually arrives. It sometimes appears so early (before crocus!) that the buttercup-like flowers burst up and out of the snow. This plant catches the eye in beds and borders, along pathways, and when mixed with crocus and other ephemerals in the lawn.
Hellebore

Hellebores are so easy and so pretty, they have a place in nearly every landscape. Their exquisite bowl- or saucer-shape flowers in white (often speckled), pinks, yellows, or maroon remain on the plant for several months, even after the petals have fallen. Deer-resistant and mostly evergreen, hellebores' divided leaves rise on sturdy stems and may be serrated (like a knife) along the edges. Grow hellebores in shade where soil remains moist; some hellebores prefer acid or alkaline conditions, depending on variety.
Viburnum

Good luck finding a more diverse group of shrubs for the garden. Viburnums offer something for everyone. Whether you plant them for their colorful berries, showy flowers, wonderful fragrance, or brilliant foliage and stem color, viburnum options are seemingly endless.
Potato

Tender potatoes, harvested fresh from your backyard and then baked until tender, are a favorite entrée accompaniment. Growing potatoes is especially rewarding because they’re so easy. You can practically plant them and forget them until it’s time to harvest. There are a wealth of potato varieties. One notable kind to try is delicious fingerlings, which come in a rainbow of colors. Skin colors include red, white, blue, tan, and brown; flesh colors include traditional white as well as yellow, red, blue, and bicolors. Dig them while they’re still small for the most delicate garden treat. Let them get larger if you want to mash or store them. Potatoes are usually grown from pieces of tuber, called sets or seed potatoes, rather than true seed. Plant them two to four weeks before the last spring frost. After sprouts emerge, mound soil around the stems to shade developing tubers from sun. Exposed tubers turn green, bitter, and mildly toxic (cut out any green portions before serving.)  
Honeywort

Honeywort, with its leathery grey/green foliage and intriguing blue to purple bracts, is a fast-growing annual native to the Mediterranean region. This drought-tolerant plant flourishes both in the ground and in containers, which show off the semi-cascading shoots. Honeywort is also called blue shrimp plant because of the color and shape of the blooms and bracts.
Heliotrope

An old-fashioned, hardy annual that has seen a resurgence in popularity, the heliotrope often is found by scent rather than by sight. Colorful clusters of small purple or blue blooms top off darker green foliage. Gardeners can’t seem to agree on its sweet scent; some think it  smells like vanilla, others claim it smells like baby powder, grapes, or cherry pie.
Spider Flower

Spider flower plants create striking focal points at the back of a garden due to their ability to grow 3 to 5 feet tall. Nor do they need to be staked to stay upright. In fact, one small plant can grow to create a small shrublike specimen covered in flowers. (Unfortunately, many gardeners overlook spider flower in garden centers because of its weedy appearance when young.) This plant’s spidery-looking flowers add tropical flair to mixed borders. Hummingbirds and pollinators such as butterflies and moths love spider flower for its copious amounts of nectar. Studies show this plant also attracts beneficial insects that feed on pests.
Moonflower

Moonflower is one of the most romantic plants you can grow in a garden. The large, trumpet-shape flowers unfurl in the evening and stay open until the sun rises. Several varieties of moonflower also give off a lemon fragrance when its flowers are open.
Moss rose

If you need to cover hot and sunny ground or you’re tired of watering your hanging baskets every day all summer, look no further than moss rose! Whether you call it moss rose, portulaca, or purslane, this plant is tough as nails and can stand up to almost anything. And with a trailing habit and nonstop bloom power, it looks great in so many settings.

