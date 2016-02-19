Plans for Vegetable Gardens
Fall-Harvest Vegetable Garden
Fresh lettuce, spinach, and peas aren't limited to spring vegetable garden ideas. Replant as temperatures cool in late summer for a second round of these favorites.
Garden Size: 4 by 4 feet
Colorful Vegetable Garden
Red cabbage, golden oregano, and Johnny jump-up teams with chard, lettuce, onions, and other favorites to create a vegetable garden idea that looks great and provides lots of tasty treats.
Garden size: 16 by 32 feet.
Asian-Inspired Vegetable Garden
It can be tough finding a large selection of Asian vegetables and herbs in the grocery store. One vegetable garden idea: Grow your own produce with this easy and productive garden plan.
Garden Size: 6 by 6 feet
Children's Vegetable Garden
Vegetable garden ideas that involve children are a great way to get young kids excited about eating produce. Use this easy vegetable garden for fun—and to pass along gardening lessons. Once planted, it takes only a few hours a week to keep it looking its best.
Garden Size: 6 by 6 feet
Italian-Inspired Vegetable Garden
Want to make your own perfect pasta dishes and mouthwatering Italian recipes? Try this vegetable garden idea: grown your own Italian-inspired vegetables.
Garden Size: 6 by 6 feet
All-American Vegetable Garden
Some of the best-tasting vegetables, including 'Sugar Snap' pea and 'Brandywine' tomato, came from American gardens. Celebrate homegrown flavor with this vegetable garden idea.
Garden Size: 6 by 6 feet
Spring-Harvest Vegetable Garden
You know spring has arrived when you can serve garden-fresh radishes and lettuce with supper. One vegetable garden idea to enjoy those fine flavors? Try planting this spring-harvest vegetable garden plan.
Garden Size: 4 by 4 feet
Beautiful Kitchen Garden
This easy-to-grow kitchen vegetable garden idea includes many of your vegetables, as well as colorful herbs and flowers.
Garden Size: 30 by 30 feet
Patio Vegetable Garden
One vegetable garden idea to help you have easy access to produce? Tuck these two vegetable garden beds along your deck or patio where they'll be easy to harvest.
Garden size: 7 by 7 feet.
An Elegant Salad Garden
This compact, row-cropped vegetable garden idea features leafy salad greens, herbs, onions, and some easy-to-grow flowers.
Garden Size: 26 by 19 feet
Heritage Vegetable Garden
This vegetable garden idea includes many heirloom varieties, such as 'Brandywine' tomato, 'White Wonder' cucumber, and 'Amish Snap' pea for great-tasting produce all season long.
Garden size: 10 by 20 feet
Summer Bounty Vegetable Garden
Once the soil warms, plant summer-yielding vegetables such as tomatoes and peppers as in this vegetable garden idea. Toss in some herbs for extra color, flavor, and texture.
Garden Size: 4 by 4 feet