Plans for Vegetable Gardens

February 19, 2016
Do you have vegetable garden ideas but aren't sure where to start? Grow a healthy, beautiful vegetable garden with these free plans.
Start Slideshow

1 of 12

Fall-Harvest Vegetable Garden

Fresh lettuce, spinach, and peas aren't limited to spring vegetable garden ideas. Replant as temperatures cool in late summer for a second round of these favorites.

Garden Size: 4 by 4 feet

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 12

Colorful Vegetable Garden

Red cabbage, golden oregano, and Johnny jump-up teams with chard, lettuce, onions, and other favorites to create a vegetable garden idea that looks great and provides lots of tasty treats.

Garden size: 16 by 32 feet.

3 of 12

Asian-Inspired Vegetable Garden

It can be tough finding a large selection of Asian vegetables and herbs in the grocery store. One vegetable garden idea: Grow your own produce with this easy and productive garden plan.

Garden Size: 6 by 6 feet

Advertisement

4 of 12

Children's Vegetable Garden

Vegetable garden ideas that involve children are a great way to get young kids excited about eating produce. Use this easy vegetable garden for fun—and to pass along gardening lessons. Once planted, it takes only a few hours a week to keep it looking its best.

Garden Size: 6 by 6 feet

5 of 12

Italian-Inspired Vegetable Garden

Want to make your own perfect pasta dishes and mouthwatering Italian recipes? Try this vegetable garden idea: grown your own Italian-inspired vegetables.

Garden Size: 6 by 6 feet

6 of 12

All-American Vegetable Garden

Some of the best-tasting vegetables, including 'Sugar Snap' pea and 'Brandywine' tomato, came from American gardens. Celebrate homegrown flavor with this vegetable garden idea.

Garden Size: 6 by 6 feet

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 12

Spring-Harvest Vegetable Garden

You know spring has arrived when you can serve garden-fresh radishes and lettuce with supper. One vegetable garden idea to enjoy those fine flavors? Try planting this spring-harvest vegetable garden plan.

Garden Size: 4 by 4 feet

8 of 12

Beautiful Kitchen Garden

This easy-to-grow kitchen vegetable garden idea includes many of your vegetables, as well as colorful herbs and flowers.

Garden Size: 30 by 30 feet

9 of 12

Patio Vegetable Garden

One vegetable garden idea to help you have easy access to produce? Tuck these two vegetable garden beds along your deck or patio where they'll be easy to harvest.

Garden size: 7 by 7 feet.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 12

An Elegant Salad Garden

This compact, row-cropped vegetable garden idea features leafy salad greens, herbs, onions, and some easy-to-grow flowers.

Garden Size: 26 by 19 feet

11 of 12

Heritage Vegetable Garden

This vegetable garden idea includes many heirloom varieties, such as 'Brandywine' tomato, 'White Wonder' cucumber, and 'Amish Snap' pea for great-tasting produce all season long.

Garden size: 10 by 20 feet

12 of 12

Summer Bounty Vegetable Garden

Once the soil warms, plant summer-yielding vegetables such as tomatoes and peppers as in this vegetable garden idea. Toss in some herbs for extra color, flavor, and texture.

Garden Size: 4 by 4 feet

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next