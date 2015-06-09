This arrangement offers tons of color and texture as well as variety in flavors. Once the soil warms, plant summer-yielding vegetables such as tomatoes and peppers. Toss in some herbs for extra color, flavor, and texture. When planning your garden, site this raised bed garden in full sun and well-drained soil for best harvests. Help decrease weeds and disease by spreading mulch over the soil.

Some of the vegetables in this garden plan transfer over from a spring vegetable garden—they either grow through the spring or can be harvested over multiple seasons. Check out the spring garden plan to see how to transition your garden.

Image zoom Credit: Illustration by Gary Palmer

Plants for Creating the Summer Vegetable Garden Plan

If you aren't able to find the exact cultivars listed above, substitute with others that have similar colors, shapes, and sizes. And because some plants can become overly aggressive and spread out of control in certain climates, always check which species are considered invasive in your area before planting.

Get the Free Summer Vegetable Garden Plan

The garden plan for this design includes an illustrated version of the planted garden, a detailed layout diagram, a list of plants for the garden as shown, and complete instructions for installing the garden. Free, one-time registration allows unlimited access to all garden plans, available as printable PDFs.

