Enjoy Plenty of Homegrown Produce with This Large-Scale Vegetable Garden Plan
This design packs in a little of everything, from leafy greens to flavorful herbs.
If you've got the space and want to grow food for your family to enjoy, try this large-scale vegetable garden plan. It's got a little bit of everything: leafy greens, root veggies, herbs, and tasty pods. A number of plants included in this plan, such as broccoli, peas, cabbage, carrots, and lettuce, are frost-tolerant vegetables that can withstand cooler temperatures. You can plant these a couple weeks prior to your area's last frost date, and they'll usually be finished growing by around June. After harvesting them, you can fill in with additional plantings of fast-growing, warm-season crops like basil and green beans (pro tip: try a pole bean type on the trellis where the peas were).
Plants for Creating the Large-Scale Vegetable Garden Plan
- Peas (Pisum sativum)
- Broccoli (Brassica oleracea)
- Cabbage (Brassica oleracea)
- Swiss chard (Beta vulgaris cicla)
- Basil (Ocimum basilicum)
- Green beans (Phaseolus vulgaris)
- Beets (Beta vulgaris)
- Carrots (Daucus carota)
- Onions (Allium cepa)
- Buttercrunch lettuce (Lactuca sativa)
- Green leaf lettuce (Lactuca sativa)
- Red leaf lettuce (Lactuca sativa)
- Parsley (Petroselinum crispum)
If you aren't able to find the exact cultivars listed above, substitute with others that have similar colors, shapes, and sizes. And because some plants can become overly aggressive and spread out of control in certain climates, always check which species are considered invasive in your area before planting.
Get the Free Large-Scale Vegetable Garden Plan
The garden plan for this design includes an illustrated version of the planted garden, a detailed layout diagram, a list of plants for the garden as shown, and complete instructions for installing the garden. Free, one-time registration allows unlimited access to all garden plans, available as printable PDFs.
