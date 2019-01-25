Vegetable Garden Plans

Companion Planting Pairings for Your Garden
Companion planting can improve your garden. See what vegetables to plant together for best results!
Plans for Vegetable Gardens
Do you have vegetable garden ideas but aren't sure where to start? Grow a healthy, beautiful vegetable garden with these free plans.
Raised Garden Bed Plans
Browse raised garden bed plans! DIY raised garden beds are the perfect way to grow vegetables and other produce. You're sure to find just the right raised garden bed plan for your space.
Classic Herb Garden Plan
Ensure your kitchen is always stocked with fresh herbs with this classic herb garden plan, where ten kinds of hers surround a decorative sundial in a 6-foot-diameter bed.
Planting Plans Inspired by the White House Kitchen Garden
Grow a 4x12-foot version of the White House Kitchen Garden (designed by Better Homes and Gardens garden editors) on your own south (or east or west) lawn. All you need is a spot that gets six or more hours of sunshine each day.