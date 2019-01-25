Vegetable Garden Plans

Do you want to grow a vegetable garden but aren't sure how to get started? Try one of the free vegetable garden plans from the editors at Better Homes and Gardens; you'll find something for every space and every kind of vegetable gardener, too. If you're a gardener without a lot of space to devote to growing vegetables, try a plan along a deck or patio for convenience and beauty.

Companion Planting Pairings for Your Garden

Companion planting can improve your garden. See what vegetables to plant together for best results!
Plans for Vegetable Gardens

Do you have vegetable garden ideas but aren't sure where to start? Grow a healthy, beautiful vegetable garden with these free plans.
Raised Garden Bed Plans

Browse raised garden bed plans! DIY raised garden beds are the perfect way to grow vegetables and other produce. You're sure to find just the right raised garden bed plan for your space.
Colorful Herb Garden Plan

Classic Herb Garden Plan

Ensure your kitchen is always stocked with fresh herbs with this classic herb garden plan, where ten kinds of hers surround a decorative sundial in a 6-foot-diameter bed.
Planting Plans Inspired by the White House Kitchen Garden

Grow a 4x12-foot version of the White House Kitchen Garden (designed by Better Homes and Gardens garden editors) on your own south (or east or west) lawn. All you need is a spot that gets six or more hours of sunshine each day.

More Vegetable Garden Plans

Fall Vegetable Garden Plan

Keep your garden productive as the season winds down with this fall-harvest garden plan.
This Small-Space Vegetable Garden Plan Bursts with Flavors and Color

One little raised bed can yield plenty of tasty, nutritious produce when you maximize every square inch.
Summer Vegetable Garden Plan

Easy Children's Vegetable Garden Plan

An Eye-Catching Kitchen Garden Plan

This Easy Children's Vegetable Garden Plan Appeals to All Ages

Spring Vegetable Garden Plan

Enjoy spring's freshest flavors with this fun and easy garden plan.

