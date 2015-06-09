Your Perfect Backyard Escape Awaits with This Nook Garden Plan

A garden bench under sheltering boughs is an invitation to wile away a warm afternoon. Surround that bench with flowers and fragrance and the invitation becomes irresistible, both for you and for birds, butterflies and other pollinators. This nook garden offers secluded respite in a beautiful setting and works equally well in a front yard or back. The redbud tree provides needed cover for the astilbes, impatiens, and other shade-loving plants under its branches, while the lavender, foxgloves, and penstemon occupy the sunnier spaces in this design. Daffodils, hyacinths, and snowdrops are optional but highly recommended for some added color early in the season.