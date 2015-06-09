The original cottage garden was a colorful assortment of plants presented in a homey disarray—sometimes with clear pathways, sometimes without. This English-style front yard garden plan captures the essence of a cottage garden but organizes the varied plants along both sides of a fence that is just steps away from your front door. Stocked with low-maintenance plants that thrive in full sun, this garden is designed to start flowering in spring and continue flourishing into fall. Be sure you give the planting routine garden watering to maintain is beautiful blooms. Throughout the flowering season, remove the spent blooms whenever they become unsightly.