Downspouts have a knack for drenching their surroundings whenever it rains. This can make the soil too soggy for many types of plants, but you can still enjoy plenty of colorful perennials that will thrive in the extra moisture. This problem-solving garden plan relies on tall joe-pye weed to grab attention away from the downspout itself. Then, pink turtlehead, dwarf sweetflag, and lobelia camouflage the area around the opening to help it blend into the landscape. This garden will do best on the east, west, or north side of a building; a southern exposure may be too hot, or dry out too quickly.