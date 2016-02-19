Colorful Front-Yard Garden Plans
Easy-Care Streetside Garden
Greet guests with a colorful garden in your parking strip (between the street and sidewalk). This plan features native plants such as aster, baptisia, and purple coneflower. Garden size: 6 by 29 feet.
Front Walk Garden
Dress up the sidewalk that runs to your home with a mix of annuals and perennials, including verbena, foxglove, begonia, yarrow, and lavender. Garden size: 9 by 15 feet.
Mailbox Garden
Dress up your mailbox with a colorful mix of practically carefree flowers, including petunias, dusty miller, and dahlias. Garden size: 3 by 5 feet.
Romantic Arbor Garden
Enhance an arbor over your front gate by growing climbing roses for a show that lasts all the way to fall. Garden size: 6 by 10 feet.
5 Front Yard Landscaping Secrets
Learn the five things your front yard needs to look its best.
Front Yard Cottage Garden
Delphiniums, foxgloves, daisies, iris, and other cottage-garden favorites are the perfect pick-me-up for a white-picket fence. Garden size: 7 by 12 feet.
Colorful Corner Garden
You'll love this bright garden -- and your neighbors will, too. Featuring favorites such as butterfly bush and petunia, it also offers grasses for winter interest. Garden size: 11 by 11 feet.
Architectural Garden
Agaves and ornamental grasses make a great pairing, especially in modern-style landscapes. Garden size: 11 by 12 feet.
Foundation Garden
Cover up the foundation around your home while adding color from impatiens, wishbone flower, and other shade-loving flowers. Garden size: 11 by 12 feet.
Sidewalk Garden
Use this mix of annuals to brighten your parking strip -- gazania, cosmos, and zinnias will flower all season long. Garden size: 6 by 18 feet.
English Cottage Garden
Snapdragons, lilies, cosmos, hydrangeas, and other great flowers for cutting will add season-long color to your front yard. Garden size: 6 by 22 feet.
A Rose Lover's Front Walk
Low-Care Sidewalk Garden
A Dose of Red-Hot Color
This gently curved bed will add eye-popping color even in the warmest of weather. Scarlet sage and stately canna add vertical elements, while zinnias add nonstop excitement all season long. Garden size: 14 by 9 feet.
Dress Up a Fence
Airy blue lobelia and rosy nasturtiums frame the base of the fence, while lilies and daylilies add color at the top. This ultrasimple, low-maintenance garden creates a welcome for guests and passersby that's impossible to ignore. Garden size: 12 by 9 feet.
Spring Sidewalk Garden
Wake up your front yard early with a swarm of cheerful daffodils and pansies. Though small in size, this plan creates a welcome mat that's hard to ignore. Garden size: 15 by 6 feet.
Hosta-Filled Shade Garden
You can have a beautiful front yard even if it's shady all the time. Hostas are a perfect solution, with their good looks from spring to fall. Garden size: 12 by 10 feet.
Soften Your Sidewalk
Orange nasturtiums and white osteospermum form a colorful checkerboard in this pocket-sized garden. It adds a perfect note to your front entry. Garden size: 6 by 10 feet.
Add Privacy with Shrubs
Use these colorful shrubs and shrub-sized trees to offer year-round interest in your front yard. Plus, enjoy the little extra privacy the plants provide. Garden size: 13 by 11 feet.
Add a Splash of Color out Front
This easy-care border offers a season of blooms and is perfect for dressing up the front of your house. Garden size: 9 by 28 feet.
Create Cottage Style in Your Front Yard
Lush cottage-garden plants create a beautiful, causal feel in your front yard. Garden size: 4 by 44 feet (in an L shape).
Create Lush, Spring Beauty
This mix of fragrant spring-blooming trees, shrubs, and bulbs will add welcome to your front yard. Garden size: 34 by 20 feet.
Cover an Arbor with Roses
Create Fall Appeal
Put on a show at the end of the season with this cottage-style garden plan. Garden size: 15 by 15 feet.
Dress Up Your Walkway
Make the walk to your front door more interesting with this path-side plan. From spring through fall, you'll enjoy charming, easy-growing blooms. Garden size: 11 by 11 feet.
An Entry Dressed in Roses
Create a Big Impact
One key to a good-looking, lower-maintenance garden: Limit the variety of plants you need to take care of. This plan requires just six varieties but offers stunning good looks in spring, summer, and fall. Garden size: 18 by 4 feet.
Add Color to Your Front Yard
Welcome guests with a garden that features lots of cottage-garden charm and looks good all summer long. Garden size: 25 by 8 feet.
Foolproof Garden for Shade
Don't worry about what shade of green your thumb may be: The plants in this garden are practically bullet-proof. They add easy color to the front of your landscape. Garden size: 18 by 8 feet.
Enjoy the Beauty of Grasses
Ornamental grasses are great because they look beautiful all winter and are ultraeasy to grow. Soften hard-to-mow corners in the front of your home with this small-space garden plan. Garden size: 10 by 8 feet.