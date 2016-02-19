Colorful Front-Yard Garden Plans

February 19, 2016
Add curb appeal to your home with these appealing multiseason flower gardens.
1 of 39

Easy-Care Streetside Garden

Greet guests with a colorful garden in your parking strip (between the street and sidewalk). This plan features native plants such as aster, baptisia, and purple coneflower. Garden size: 6 by 29 feet.

2 of 39

Front Walk Garden

Dress up the sidewalk that runs to your home with a mix of annuals and perennials, including verbena, foxglove, begonia, yarrow, and lavender. Garden size: 9 by 15 feet.

3 of 39

Mailbox Garden

Dress up your mailbox with a colorful mix of practically carefree flowers, including petunias, dusty miller, and dahlias. Garden size: 3 by 5 feet.

4 of 39

Romantic Arbor Garden

Enhance an arbor over your front gate by growing climbing roses for a show that lasts all the way to fall. Garden size: 6 by 10 feet.

5 of 39

6 of 39

Front Yard Cottage Garden

Delphiniums, foxgloves, daisies, iris, and other cottage-garden favorites are the perfect pick-me-up for a white-picket fence. Garden size: 7 by 12 feet.

7 of 39

Colorful Corner Garden

You'll love this bright garden -- and your neighbors will, too. Featuring favorites such as butterfly bush and petunia, it also offers grasses for winter interest. Garden size: 11 by 11 feet.

8 of 39

Architectural Garden

Agaves and ornamental grasses make a great pairing, especially in modern-style landscapes. Garden size: 11 by 12 feet.

9 of 39

Foundation Garden

Cover up the foundation around your home while adding color from impatiens, wishbone flower, and other shade-loving flowers. Garden size: 11 by 12 feet.

10 of 39

Sidewalk Garden

Use this mix of annuals to brighten your parking strip -- gazania, cosmos, and zinnias will flower all season long. Garden size: 6 by 18 feet.

11 of 39

English Cottage Garden

Snapdragons, lilies, cosmos, hydrangeas, and other great flowers for cutting will add season-long color to your front yard. Garden size: 6 by 22 feet.

12 of 39

A Rose Lover's Front Walk

It's hard to top roses for color, beauty, and fragrance. This plan is designed for the true rose aficionado. It features a dozen distinct varieties, including a spectacular pair of climbing roses. Garden size: 8 by 13 feet.

13 of 39

Low-Care Sidewalk Garden

Use this plan to fill that challenging strip of grass between your sidewalk and the street with lots of easy-growing color. Garden size: 20 by 8 feet.

14 of 39

A Dose of Red-Hot Color

This gently curved bed will add eye-popping color even in the warmest of weather. Scarlet sage and stately canna add vertical elements, while zinnias add nonstop excitement all season long. Garden size: 14 by 9 feet.

15 of 39

Dress Up a Fence

Airy blue lobelia and rosy nasturtiums frame the base of the fence, while lilies and daylilies add color at the top. This ultrasimple, low-maintenance garden creates a welcome for guests and passersby that's impossible to ignore. Garden size: 12 by 9 feet.

16 of 39

Spring Sidewalk Garden

Wake up your front yard early with a swarm of cheerful daffodils and pansies. Though small in size, this plan creates a welcome mat that's hard to ignore. Garden size: 15 by 6 feet.

17 of 39

Hosta-Filled Shade Garden

You can have a beautiful front yard even if it's shady all the time. Hostas are a perfect solution, with their good looks from spring to fall. Garden size: 12 by 10 feet.

18 of 39

Soften Your Sidewalk

Orange nasturtiums and white osteospermum form a colorful checkerboard in this pocket-sized garden. It adds a perfect note to your front entry. Garden size: 6 by 10 feet.

19 of 39

Add Privacy with Shrubs

Use these colorful shrubs and shrub-sized trees to offer year-round interest in your front yard. Plus, enjoy the little extra privacy the plants provide. Garden size: 13 by 11 feet.

20 of 39

Add a Splash of Color out Front

This easy-care border offers a season of blooms and is perfect for dressing up the front of your house. Garden size: 9 by 28 feet.

21 of 39

Create Cottage Style in Your Front Yard

Lush cottage-garden plants create a beautiful, causal feel in your front yard. Garden size: 4 by 44 feet (in an L shape).

22 of 39

Create Lush, Spring Beauty

This mix of fragrant spring-blooming trees, shrubs, and bulbs will add welcome to your front yard. Garden size: 34 by 20 feet.

23 of 39

Cover an Arbor with Roses

A simple arbor covered in roses and flanked by old-fashioned cottage-garden favorites creates a welcoming scene for any landscape. Garden size: 16 by 15 feet.

24 of 39

Create Fall Appeal

Put on a show at the end of the season with this cottage-style garden plan. Garden size: 15 by 15 feet.

25 of 39

Dress Up Your Walkway

Make the walk to your front door more interesting with this path-side plan. From spring through fall, you'll enjoy charming, easy-growing blooms. Garden size: 11 by 11 feet.

26 of 39

An Entry Dressed in Roses

If curb appeal is a priority, this rose-clothed arbor is just the ticket. The combination of arbor, roses, and white-picket fence simply exudes charm and welcome. Garden size: 12 by 11 feet.

27 of 39

Create a Big Impact

One key to a good-looking, lower-maintenance garden: Limit the variety of plants you need to take care of. This plan requires just six varieties but offers stunning good looks in spring, summer, and fall. Garden size: 18 by 4 feet.

28 of 39

Add Color to Your Front Yard

Welcome guests with a garden that features lots of cottage-garden charm and looks good all summer long. Garden size: 25 by 8 feet.

29 of 39

Foolproof Garden for Shade

Don't worry about what shade of green your thumb may be: The plants in this garden are practically bullet-proof. They add easy color to the front of your landscape. Garden size: 18 by 8 feet.

30 of 39

Enjoy the Beauty of Grasses

Ornamental grasses are great because they look beautiful all winter and are ultraeasy to grow. Soften hard-to-mow corners in the front of your home with this small-space garden plan. Garden size: 10 by 8 feet.

31 of 39