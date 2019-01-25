Gardens Plans for Special Spots

Struggling for ideas to dress up challenging areas such as a narrow side yard, sunny slope, shady nook, or even around a downspout? Perhaps you'd like to find the right plants to complement hardscape elements such as fences and paths. Use these garden plans to add color and structure wherever you need it.

A Simple, Welcoming Dooryard Garden

A dooryard garden, or garden in front of the house, is the perfect way to welcome guests. This entry perennial garden features easy-care plants that will look good year-round in your front entryway.
Colorful Front-Yard Garden Plans

Add curb appeal to your home with these appealing multiseason flower gardens.
Garden Plans for Decks and Patios

Frame your outdoor living spaces with these practical, low-maintenance flower gardens.
Garden Design for a Deck

A garden design featuring easy-to-grow shrubs and perennials enhances this deck and helps it blend into the garden.
English-Style Front-Yard Garden Plan

Give your home a welcoming feel with an exuberant cottage garden in the front yard.  
Along a Path Garden Plan

Add interest and texture to any winding walkway with this garden plan.

Increase Your Front Yard's Curb Appeal with This Foundation Garden Plan

This colorful design will make your home look so welcoming.
Your Perfect Backyard Escape Awaits with This Nook Garden Plan

Create a pretty, peaceful spot where you can lose yourself on sunny days.
Side Garden

Colorful Front Entry Garden Plan

Summer-Blooming Front-Yard Cottage Garden Plan

Privacy Garden

Mailbox Garden

Plan a garden around your mailbox for an inviting and cheerful look.

Walk to Front Door

Small-Space Water Garden Plan

This Property Line Garden Plan Will Perfectly Frame Your Yard's Borders

Wet-Soil Garden Plan

Roses Round an Arbor Garden Plan

Dry Shade Garden Plan

