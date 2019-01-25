Gardens Plans for Special Spots

A Simple, Welcoming Dooryard Garden
A dooryard garden, or garden in front of the house, is the perfect way to welcome guests. This entry perennial garden features easy-care plants that will look good year-round in your front entryway.
Colorful Front-Yard Garden Plans
Add curb appeal to your home with these appealing multiseason flower gardens.
Garden Plans for Decks and Patios
Frame your outdoor living spaces with these practical, low-maintenance flower gardens.
Garden Design for a Deck
A garden design featuring easy-to-grow shrubs and perennials enhances this deck and helps it blend into the garden.
English-Style Front-Yard Garden Plan
Give your home a welcoming feel with an exuberant cottage garden in the front yard.
Along a Path Garden Plan
Add interest and texture to any winding walkway with this garden plan.