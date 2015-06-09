Fill That Not-So-Sunny Spot in Your Landscape with This Hosta-Filled Shade Garden Plan

More than just plain green filler among flashier plants, hostas can rule any shady border all on their own. These robust perennials provide bold texture, as well as a variety of leaf colors, patterns, and shapes. Some types even have flowers that are very fragrant. Relatively easy-care plants, hostas come back year after year, surviving bitter winters and making no special demands on gardeners' time. In this shade garden plan, five different kinds of hostas surround an antique millstone recruited into service as a fountain. Variegated vinca edges the bed, perfectly complementing the hostas and resulting in a design that is simple, lush, and tidy-looking.

Plant List for Creating the Hosta-Filled Shade Garden Plan

50 Greater periwinkle (Vinca major): Zones 7-11

3 Hosta 'Night Before Christmas': Zones 3-8

4 Hosta 'Halcyon': Zones 3-8

3 Hosta 'Tokudama Aureonebulosa': Zones 3-8

1 Hosta 'Paul's Glory': Zones 3-8

3 Hosta 'Undulata': Zones 3-8

If you aren't able to find the exact cultivars listed above, substitute with others that have similar colors, shapes, and sizes. And because some plants can become overly aggressive and spread out of control in certain climates, always check which species are considered invasive in your area before planting.

