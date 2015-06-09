This Cold-Climate Shade Garden Plan Features Colorful Perennials That Are Very Hardy

Dreaming of a shade garden filled with colorful perennials, but worried these plants won't survive through your region's frigid winters? Then this cold-climate shade garden plan is for you! The varieties in it are hardy down to Zones 3 or 4 on the USDA Hardiness Zone Map, meaning they can withstand temperatures down to -30°F or even -40°F, and still grow back in the spring. Plus, these plants all will look beautiful throughout the growing season. Low-growing perennial geranium and lady's mantle fill in the front of the bed with their dainty green and chartreuse foliage, while the large leaves of hosta add blue tones to the backdrop. In between, the blooms of columbine, bleeding heart, and astilbe add vibrant shades of red and pink to the mix.