Shade Garden Plans

Flowering Shrubs Steal the Show in This Easy-Care, Summer-Blooming Shade Garden Plan
Enjoy a long-lasting flower display by combining hydrangeas, roses, lilacs, and more.
Shady Side Yard Garden Plan
This elegant garden plan creates lots of color and texture in a shaded side yard or patio.
Bold and Bright Foundation Garden Plan
Layer plants in a small space to transform a narrow foundation planting into a work of art.
Shady Foliage Garden Plan
This informal garden bed highlights shade plants with large, colorful leaves, plus a small section of annual impatiens.
New to Gardening? Try This Beginner Shade Garden Filled with Easy-Care Plants
Make a not-so-sunny spot in your yard look professionally landscaped.
Garden Plans for Shady Spots
Add beautiful color to shady spots in your yard with these garden plans.