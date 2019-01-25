Shade Garden Plans

Shady spots in your yard, such as under a tree or beside a building, can be every bit as beautiful as brighter areas of your landscape. The key is choosing plants that thrive in low-light conditions. These shade garden plans feature annuals, perennials, shrubs, and small trees that offer lush foliage, distinctive color, and even flowers without needing full sun.

Most Recent

Flowering Shrubs Steal the Show in This Easy-Care, Summer-Blooming Shade Garden Plan

Enjoy a long-lasting flower display by combining hydrangeas, roses, lilacs, and more.
Shady Side Yard Garden Plan

This elegant garden plan creates lots of color and texture in a shaded side yard or patio.
Bold and Bright Foundation Garden Plan

Layer plants in a small space to transform a narrow foundation planting into a work of art.
Shady Foliage Garden Plan

This informal garden bed highlights shade plants with large, colorful leaves, plus a small section of annual impatiens.
New to Gardening? Try This Beginner Shade Garden Filled with Easy-Care Plants

Make a not-so-sunny spot in your yard look professionally landscaped.
Garden Plans for Shady Spots

Add beautiful color to shady spots in your yard with these garden plans.

More Shade Garden Plans

This Bold Woodland Garden Plan Is Big on Color and Low on Maintenance

Brighten up a spot under a tree's canopy with this easy-care design.
Set a Tranquil Scene in a Shady Nook with This Lush Woodland Garden Plan

You can't go wrong with this mix of easy-care native ferns and other shade-loving perennials.
Fill That Not-So-Sunny Spot in Your Landscape with This Hosta-Filled Shade Garden Plan

This Cold-Climate Shade Garden Plan Features Colorful Perennials That Are Very Hardy

Brighten Up a Not-So-Sunny Spot in Your Yard with This Garden Plan for Partial Shade

Shade Garden

This No-Fuss Perennial Shade Garden Plan Looks Gorgeous Growing Around a Tree

This design is the perfect way to add color to a shaded spot in your yard.

