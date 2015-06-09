This Simple, Late-Summer Perennial Garden Plan Is Packed with Long-Lasting Blooms

Keep the color coming on strong all the way through the end of the growing season with this no-fuss garden plan. It's packed with sun-loving, summer-blooming perennials that generally have brighter-hued flowers than those of spring, with warm reds, oranges, and golden yellows taking center stage. These long-lasting blooms often don't quit until the first frost, and their seed heads hold up well into winter, providing a source of food for birds that don't fly away to warmer climates. Add a decorative bird bath to further encourage wildlife to visit, plus it will serve as a focal point in the design.