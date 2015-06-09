This Simple, Late-Summer Perennial Garden Plan Is Packed with Long-Lasting Blooms

An eye-catching mix of flowers and ornamental grasses will fill your landscape with vibrant colors year after year.

By Sheryl Geerts
Updated January 20, 2021
Keep the color coming on strong all the way through the end of the growing season with this no-fuss garden plan. It's packed with sun-loving, summer-blooming perennials that generally have brighter-hued flowers than those of spring, with warm reds, oranges, and golden yellows taking center stage. These long-lasting blooms often don't quit until the first frost, and their seed heads hold up well into winter, providing a source of food for birds that don't fly away to warmer climates. Add a decorative bird bath to further encourage wildlife to visit, plus it will serve as a focal point in the design.

Credit: Illustration by Mavis Augustine Torke

Plants for Creating the Simple, Late-Summer Perennial Garden Plan

If you aren't able to find the exact cultivars listed above, substitute with others that have similar colors, shapes, and sizes. And because some plants can become overly aggressive and spread out of control in certain climates, always check which species are considered invasive in your area before planting.

Get the Free Simple, Late-Summer Perennial Garden Plan

The garden plan for this design includes an illustrated version of the planted garden, a detailed layout diagram, a list of plants for the garden as shown, and complete instructions for installing the garden. Free, one-time registration allows unlimited access to all garden plans, available as printable PDFs.

DOWNLOAD THIS PLAN

