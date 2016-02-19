Garden Plans That Celebrate Summer
Summer Butterfly Garden
Attract butterflies with this mix of bold and beautiful zinnias, spider flower, and marigolds.
Garden size: 10 by 12 feet.
Tropical-Look Garden
Red-orange lantana is a perfect partner for sweet potato vine, moss rose, and canna for a bold summer look.
Garden size: 11 by 15 feet.
Corner Garden
Tuck this charming bed, filled with portulaca, zinnia, cosmos, and more, in a corner of your yard to create a big summer bang.
Garden size: 11 by 11 feet.
Raised-Bed Garden
Fill raised beds with colorful annuals, such as salvia, vinca, and zinnia, and enjoy a steady stream of color.
Garden size: 12 by 24 feet.
Curbside Garden
Fill your parking strip with easy-care, drought-tolerant perennials such as phlox, coneflower, and goldenrod.
Garden size: 6 by 29 feet.
Easy-Care Perennial Garden
Lavender, yarrow, and purple coneflower are beautiful, drought-resistant plants typically ignored by deer, rabbits, and other critters. This garden pairs them with other perennial favorites for a summerlong display of color.
Garden size: 12 by 12 feet.
Heat-Loving Garden
Dahlias produce their beautiful blooms all summer. This plan supplements three varieties with lilies and penstemon for a big hot-weather show.
Garden size: 8 by 17 feet.
Slope Garden
This delightful planting stays showy all summer thanks to long-blooming favorites such as daylily, yarrow, and anise hyssop.
Garden size: 14 by 22 feet.
Low-Maintenance Summer Treat
Extra-tough plants combine in this plan for a great summer garden that looks great even from inside your house.
Garden size: 14 by 9 feet.
Sidewalk Garden
Use this garden to put on a big show in the space between the street and sidewalk.
Garden size: 6 by 18 feet.
Beautiful Rose Garden
Enjoy stunning, fragrant roses with this combination of seven lovely, long-blooming varieties.
Garden size: 5 by 11 feet.
Cottage Style All Summer
Enjoy traditional cottage favorites for a garden that looks great all summer long.
Garden size: 20 by 10 feet.
Casual Summer Garden
Loose plant habits give this garden a casual feel while the easy-growing nature makes maintenance casual, too.
Garden size: 13 by 12 feet.
Lush English Style
This beautiful garden plan could have been picked straight from the grounds of an English manor -- and it will look just as good in your landscape.
Garden size: 25 by 17 feet.
Deckside Drama
Give your deck a sunny decoration with this wall of blooms that continues all summer and into fall.
Garden size: 27 by 8 feet.
A Burst of Color for Summer
This island bed features some of our favorite summer-blooming flowers. They're beautiful and easy to grow.
Garden size: 12 by 8 feet.
Sunny Summer Border
Perennials and annuals combine to put on a show all summer long.
Garden size: 40 by 10 feet.
Create a Colorful Cottage Garden
This big garden plan is jam-packed with plants so you know you'll enjoy beautiful blooms all summer, as well as in the spring and fall.
Garden size: 23 by 25 feet.
Rock Garden
This expansive rock garden includes lots of easy-growing perennials you can enjoy all summer long.
Garden size: 28 by 14 feet.
Grow Super Easy Daylilies
Daylilies are some of the easiest plants to grow, and this mix of varieties will keep blooming all summer long.
Garden size: 28 by 28 feet.
Enjoy Butterflies in Your Garden
Filled with the plants butterflies love, this border blooms all season long -- ensuring a steady crop of winged visitors to your yard.
Garden size: 24 by 9 feet.