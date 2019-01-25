Seasonal Garden Plans

Garden Plans That Celebrate Summer
Add some warm-season fireworks to your yard with gardens that laugh at the heat.
Spring Beauty Garden Plans
Plan a garden that wakes up early with these first-to-bloom garden plans.
Long-Blooming Garden Plans
Enjoy three or four seasons of color and beauty throughout your yard.
Garden Plans That Peak in Fall
Extend the pleasure of your yard with these late-season garden plans.
Garden Plans for Fall Planting
These plans feature trees, shrubs, perennials, and bulbs that can be planted in fall. If you can't find all of the plants, you can start now and fill in the rest next spring.
This Fabulous Fall Garden Plan Will Look Vibrant All Season Long
Late-blooming perennials add a burst of autumn color in your landscape.