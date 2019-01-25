Seasonal Garden Plans

Ideally, you want your yard to shine all year long. But if you'd like some of it to look especially colorful at a particular time during the growing season, these seasonal garden plans feature plants that sparkle in spring, hit full bloom in summer, or help brighten up fall.

Most Recent

Garden Plans That Celebrate Summer

Add some warm-season fireworks to your yard with gardens that laugh at the heat.
Spring Beauty Garden Plans

Plan a garden that wakes up early with these first-to-bloom garden plans.
Long-Blooming Garden Plans

Enjoy three or four seasons of color and beauty throughout your yard.
Garden Plans That Peak in Fall

Extend the pleasure of your yard with these late-season garden plans.
Garden Plans for Fall Planting

These plans feature trees, shrubs, perennials, and bulbs that can be planted in fall. If you can't find all of the plants, you can start now and fill in the rest next spring.
This Fabulous Fall Garden Plan Will Look Vibrant All Season Long

Late-blooming perennials add a burst of autumn color in your landscape.

More Seasonal Garden Plans

This Heat-Loving Garden Plan Is Filled with Plants That Will Thrive in the Hot Sun

A simple bed of perennials will look gorgeous all summer!
This Small-Space Spring Garden Plan Packs In a Ton of Color with Just a Few Flowers

You don't need a big yard to create an eye-catching springtime display.
4 Gorgeous Bulb and Perennial Gardens

Sensational Summer Garden Plan

This Simple, Late-Summer Perennial Garden Plan Is Packed with Long-Lasting Blooms

