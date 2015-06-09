Garden Plans Featuring Roses
Small-Space Rose Garden
Easy-care 'Knock Out', ultrahardy 'William Baffin', and longtime favorite 'The Fairy' roses combine with lady's mantle and a few other roses to provide beautiful color all season long. Garden size: 5 by 11 feet.
Romantic Arbor Garden
Three varieties of roses (beloved 'Queen Elizabeth', 'Iceberg', and 'Eden Climber') pair perfectly with larkspur and yarrow for a soft, welcoming presentation. Garden Size: 6 by 10 feet.
A Rose Lover's Front Walk
Create a riot of color and fragrance in your front yard with this rose-filled plan. Garden size: 8 by 13 feet.
The Romance of Roses
Boost your yard's curb appeal with this plan featuring roses, an arbor, and a white picket fence. Garden size: 12 by 11 feet.
Rose-Covered Arbor
Here's another solution to creating an inviting entry with climbing roses on an arbor. Garden size: 16 by 15 feet.
Evoke a Sense of Yesteryear
This beautiful garden plan features a number of time-tested favorites for season-long beauty. Garden size: 28 by 25 feet.
Grow Roses All Season
Fragrant roses and long-blooming perennials team up to create a knockout display in this garden plan. Garden size: 22 by 22 feet.
Try Roses in a Container
Roses aren't limited to being planted in the ground. Most do well in containers, too, as this plan shows. Garden size: 18 by 10 feet.
A Perfect Cutting Garden
Four delightful roses bring this charming English-inspired garden to life. Garden size: 20 by 16 feet.
Simple, Easy-Care Garden
A lily white shrub rose is the star of this easy-growing, long-blooming garden plan. Garden size: 6 by 6 feet.
Enjoy Roses for their Scent
Let your nose lead you through this beautiful, adaptable garden. Garden size: 22 by 38 feet.
Tough Roses Tolerate Clay
Even if you have clay soil, you can enjoy lots of beauty with this resilient garden. Garden size: 18 by 7 feet.
The Ultimate Cottage Garden
Capture the old-fashioned charm of an English cottage garden with this lush and colorful border. Garden size: 23 by 25 feet.
Let Roses Ramble on a Hill
Eight types of roses help this hillside garden come alive with color and fragrance. Garden size: 26 by 17 feet.
A Rose-Colored Foundation
Cure your slope troubles with this gorgeous, rose-filled garden. Garden size: 28 by 10 feet.
Simply Elegant
Just three plants -- white roses, catmint, and boxwood -- combine to create a stunning garden in a small space. Garden size: 10 by 10 feet.
Easy and Beautiful
'Knock Out' roses are some of the easiest you can grow. This plan pairs them with other low-care favorites. Garden size: 4 by 18 feet.