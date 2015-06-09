Your Yard Will Always Look Gorgeous with This Year-Round Excitement Garden Plan

Focusing on foliage is a surefire way to produce multi-season interest in your yard. While many gardens are all about flowers, this design for a mixed border emphasizes foliage plants of varying heights and textures, and throws a few flowers in for bonus splashes of color. The plants in this year-round excitement garden plan feature contrasting shapes, such as big leaves next to strappy ones and upright plants alongside weeping forms to give this bed a dynamic feel. Evergreen shrubs and trees provide year-round color and create a backdrop for plants with multi-hued foliage. Because the curving border grows in part shade, where it's more difficult to create contrast, yellow and variegated foliage plants predominate. On gray days, the yellow-splashed leaves look like little beams of sunlight.