Summer's Strongest Rays Will Help this No-Fuss, Sunny Garden Plan Shine

There's no such thing as too much light for the easy-care plants in this design. The brighter, the better for these perennials to fill your yard with color.

Geraniums, marigolds, and other short-lived annuals are one option for planting a successful flower garden in a hot, sunny spot, but they need to be replanted every spring. Plenty of blooming perennials also can take the heat, but will come back every year after the winter without you having to do anything. This simple garden plan artfully combines a selection of sun-loving perennials together so that the bright yellows, purples, and pinks of their flowers will create an eye-catching display for several weeks. Use this design to fill a challenging, full sun area in your yard with multiple colors and textures that will last all summer.

Plants for Creating the No-Fuss Sun-Loving Garden Plan

The back layer of this vignette is built with hollyhock, butterfly bush, and Russian sage. Their tall spires of flowers add height that will do well against a fence or wall. Tickseed, blazing stars, and coneflowers serve as mid-height layering plants. The spaces around the edges of the garden plan are filled with low-growing lavender, sedum, and asters for a lush and polished finish.

If you aren't able to find the exact varieties listed above, substitute with others that have similar colors, shapes, and sizes. And because some plants can become overly aggressive and spread out of control in certain climates, always check which species are considered invasive in your area before planting. For example butterfly bush can become problematic in some parts of the country, so you may instead want to plant similarly sized bluebeard that also has purplish flowers during the summer.

Get the Free No-Fuss Sun-Loving Garden Plan

The garden plan for this design includes an illustrated version of the planted garden, a detailed layout diagram, a list of plants for the garden as shown, and complete instructions for installing the garden. Free, one-time registration allows unlimited access to all garden plans, available as printable PDFs.

