Calling All Daylily Lovers! Show Off Your Collection with This Elegant Garden Plan
Combine daylily varieties of your choice with other reliable plants for tons of carefree color.
Daylilies come in a dazzling variety of colors, sizes, and bloom times, which makes them a fun perennial to collect, plus they are very easy to grow. This garden plan is perfect for enjoying several different varieties together with other colorful plants such as hosta, caladium, and New Guinea impatiens. Daylilies bloom best in at least six hours of direct sun per day. However, caladiums and hostas usually prefer shade, though there are some varieties that tolerate brighter light. Either select more sun-tolerant varieties of these plants, or site this garden in a location that gets afternoon shade. If you choose a shadier spot, note that daylily varieties with red or purple blooms do better when shaded during the hottest part of the day.
Plants for Creating the Garden Plan with Daylilies
- 24 Hosta (Hosta plantaginea): Zones 3-8
- 30 Thread-leaf tickseed (Coreopsis verticillata): Zones 4-9
- 30 Impatiens (New Guinea Group): Annual
- 20 Daylily (Hemerocallis spp.): Zones 3-10
- 12 Caladium bicolor: Zones 9-12
Feel free to use your favorite varieties of the plants listed above. But because some plants can become overly aggressive and spread out of control in certain climates, always check which species are considered invasive in your area before planting.
Free Garden Plan with Daylilies
The garden plan for this design includes an illustrated version of the planted garden, a detailed layout diagram, a list of plants for the garden as shown, and complete instructions for installing the garden. Free, one-time registration allows unlimited access to all garden plans, available as printable PDFs.
