Daylilies come in a dazzling variety of colors, sizes, and bloom times, which makes them a fun perennial to collect, plus they are very easy to grow. This garden plan is perfect for enjoying several different varieties together with other colorful plants such as hosta, caladium, and New Guinea impatiens. Daylilies bloom best in at least six hours of direct sun per day. However, caladiums and hostas usually prefer shade, though there are some varieties that tolerate brighter light. Either select more sun-tolerant varieties of these plants, or site this garden in a location that gets afternoon shade. If you choose a shadier spot, note that daylily varieties with red or purple blooms do better when shaded during the hottest part of the day.