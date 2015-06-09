Calling All Daylily Lovers! Show Off Your Collection with This Elegant Garden Plan

Combine daylily varieties of your choice with other reliable plants for tons of carefree color.

By Viveka Neveln
Updated February 10, 2021
Advertisement

Daylilies come in a dazzling variety of colors, sizes, and bloom times, which makes them a fun perennial to collect, plus they are very easy to grow. This garden plan is perfect for enjoying several different varieties together with other colorful plants such as hosta, caladium, and New Guinea impatiens. Daylilies bloom best in at least six hours of direct sun per day. However, caladiums and hostas usually prefer shade, though there are some varieties that tolerate brighter light. Either select more sun-tolerant varieties of these plants, or site this garden in a location that gets afternoon shade. If you choose a shadier spot, note that daylily varieties with red or purple blooms do better when shaded during the hottest part of the day.

Credit: Mavis Augustine Torke

Plants for Creating the Garden Plan with Daylilies

Feel free to use your favorite varieties of the plants listed above. But because some plants can become overly aggressive and spread out of control in certain climates, always check which species are considered invasive in your area before planting.

Free Garden Plan with Daylilies

The garden plan for this design includes an illustrated version of the planted garden, a detailed layout diagram, a list of plants for the garden as shown, and complete instructions for installing the garden. Free, one-time registration allows unlimited access to all garden plans, available as printable PDFs.

DOWNLOAD THIS PLAN

More Garden Plans to Try

Comments (1)

Anonymous
April 28, 2020
I love this! My husband and I are trying to have a beautiful full of planta garden that looks alive the whole year round; this designs are just the kind I am talking about! However, this is kind of difficult if we don’t know how to really do it in zone 7 in the country, and we keep trying and trying each year to see if someday we can accomplish having something full... Could you give us some advice on what plants to use to make it full and look amazing at least in spring and summer, please? I know we have to organize the Plants setting them in front or in the back according to height but we would like to know about the blooming aspect, how do we figure it out?! Thanks again...
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com