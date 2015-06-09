Create a Welcoming Look for Your Home with This Foolproof Foundation Garden Plan

Without foundation plants, a house looks stark and bare. A well-designed foundation planting helps integrate your domicile with the landscape so the two blend seamlessly, creating a welcoming, harmonious look. Instead of the usual row of evergreens, this foundation garden plan features low-maintenance shrub roses, fronted by neat rows of perennials and backed by sprawling clematis, which adds a romantic touch. If you don't have three windows along the front of your home as shown in the layout, simply plant clematis on either side of a larger window or smaller multiple windows (make sure to provide a trellis to support the vines). You can shorten or extend this plan to fit the planting space you have by adding or subtracting daylilies, salvias, and shrub roses.