Dress Up a Fence or Arbor with this Long-Blooming Cozy Corner Garden Plan

It can be tricky to figure out what to plant in the corners of your yard, or wherever fences intersect. Try this garden plan that features no-fuss plants that provide flowers and foliage in harmonious pink, purple, blue, and white hues. An elegant, evergreen blue spruce serves as the focal point, surrounded by beautiful blooming perennials and shrubs such as peonies, hydrangeas, and irises. A clematis will provide vertical interest as it scrambles up a fence, arbor, or other support. Together, these easy-care plants will turn an uninteresting corner of your landscape into a colorful display that will last through the seasons.