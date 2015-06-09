Dress Up a Fence or Arbor with this Long-Blooming Cozy Corner Garden Plan
Create a pocket of color in your yard with a few easy-care favorites. They'll provide maximum impact with minimal effort.
It can be tricky to figure out what to plant in the corners of your yard, or wherever fences intersect. Try this garden plan that features no-fuss plants that provide flowers and foliage in harmonious pink, purple, blue, and white hues. An elegant, evergreen blue spruce serves as the focal point, surrounded by beautiful blooming perennials and shrubs such as peonies, hydrangeas, and irises. A clematis will provide vertical interest as it scrambles up a fence, arbor, or other support. Together, these easy-care plants will turn an uninteresting corner of your landscape into a colorful display that will last through the seasons.
Plants for Creating the Cozy Corner Garden Plan
- 1 Columnar blue spruce (Picea pungens 'Iseli Fastigiate'): Zones 3-8
- 1 Clematis 'Diana's Delight': Zones 4-9
- 2 Bigleaf hydrangea (Hydrangea macrophylla Endless Summer): Zones 4-9
- 1 Rhododendron 'Yaku Princess': Zones 5-9
- 3 Japanese iris (Iris ensata 'Great White Heron'): Zones 4-9
- 1 Blue false indigo (Baptisia australis): Zones 3-8
- 1 Peony (Paeonia 'Dinner Plate'): Zones 3-8
- 3 Reblooming iris (Iris 'Clarence'): Zones 4-9
- 3 Siberian iris (Iris sibirica 'Caesar's Brother'): Zones 3-9
If you aren't able to find the exact cultivars listed above, substitute with others that have similar colors, shapes, and sizes. And because some plants can become overly aggressive and spread out of control in certain climates, always check which species are considered invasive in your area before planting.
Get the Free Cozy Corner Garden Plan
The garden plan for this design includes an illustrated version of the planted garden, a detailed layout diagram, a list of plants for the garden as shown, and complete instructions for installing the garden. Free, one-time registration allows unlimited access to all garden plans, available as printable PDFs.
