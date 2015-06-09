Corner of Perennials
If flowers are your thing, this is the garden for you. Seven high-performance perennials will give you plenty of flowers, all summer long and into fall. Tuck the garden into a corner or plop it in the middle of the lawn-these plants will put on a show wherever they get six hours or more of sunlight daily. If you want to add some extra flowers in early spring, be sure to include the four varieties of bulbs at the bottom of the plant list.
Plants for Creating the Corner of Perennials Garden Plan
- 1 White Boltonia (Boltonia asteroides ‘Snowbank’): Zones 3-9
- 3 Jupiter's Beard (Centranthus ruber var. coccineus): Zones 4-9
- 2 Zagreb Tickseed (Coreopsis verticillata ‘Zagreb’): Zones 3-9
- 2 Catmint (Nepeta x faassenii ‘Blue Wonder’): Zones 3-9
- 1 Shasta Daisy (Leucanthemum x superbum ‘Alaska’): Zones 4-9
- 2 Brilliant Stonecrop (Sedum spectabile ‘Brilliant’): Zones 3-9
- 1 Siberian Iris (Iris sibirica ‘Caesar’s Brother’): Zones 3-9
If you aren't able to find the exact cultivars listed above, substitute with others that have similar colors, shapes, and sizes.
Get the Free Corner of Perennials Garden Plan
The garden plan for this design includes an illustrated version of the planted garden, a detailed layout diagram, a list of plants for the garden as shown, and complete instructions for installing the garden. Free, one-time registration allows unlimited access to all garden plans, available as printable PDFs.
