Corner of Perennials

If flowers are your thing, this is the garden for you. Seven high-performance perennials will give you plenty of flowers, all summer long and into fall. Tuck the garden into a corner or plop it in the middle of the lawn-these plants will put on a show wherever they get six hours or more of sunlight daily. If you want to add some extra flowers in early spring, be sure to include the four varieties of bulbs at the bottom of the plant list.