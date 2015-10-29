New to Perennial Gardening? Try This Beginner Garden Plan for Full Sun

When planting a flower garden for the first time, it's a good idea to start out with reliable perennials that come back every year and don't require a whole lot of care. Keep the maintenance at a minimum by planting this beginner garden plan in a full sun location. The collection of plants in it will provide you with colorful blooms from spring to fall as the pinks and purples of catmint, coneflowers, and asters blend cheerfully with the warm yellows of Shasta daisies and tickseed. Other that an occasional deadheading of faded flowers, these plants will tolerate drought and heat well once established.

Image zoom Credit: Illustration by Mavis Augustine Torke

Plants for Creating the Beginner Garden for Full Sun

1 Ornamental onion (Allium giganteum): Zones 4-8

New England aster (Symphyotrichum novae-angliae 'Purple Dome'): Zones 4-8

3 Tickseed (Coreopsis verticillata 'Moonbeam'): Zones 5-9

3 Purple coneflower (Echinacea purpurea): Zones 3-9

2 Siberian iris (Iris siberica): Zones 4-9

1 Shasta daisy (Leucanthemum 'Becky'): Zones 4-9

3 Catmint (Nepeta x faassenii 'Walker's Low'): Zones 3-8

3 Stonecrop (Sedum x 'Frosty Morn'): Zones 3-9

If you aren't able to find the exact cultivars listed above, substitute with others that have similar colors, shapes, and sizes (the downloadable plan includes a few alternative plants to consider). And because some plants can become overly aggressive and spread out of control in certain climates, always check which species are considered invasive in your area before planting.

Get the Free Beginner Garden for Full Sun Plan

The garden plan for this design includes an illustrated version of the planted garden, a detailed layout diagram, a list of plants for the garden as shown, and complete instructions for installing the garden. Free, one-time registration allows unlimited access to all garden plans, available as printable PDFs.

