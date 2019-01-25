Easiest Gardens

Save time, maximize seasonal color, and add beauty to your yard with these easy garden plans. Whether you're a novice or have been working the soil for years, these designs will inspire you to create eye-catching gardens full of low-maintenance plants.

Most Recent

This Self-Watering Planter Will Make Gardening Easier Than Ever—and It’s on Sale Right Now

This Self-Watering Planter Will Make Gardening Easier Than Ever—and It’s on Sale Right Now

Green thumb, here you come. Say goodbye to worrying about watering your plants once and for all!
Five Fabulous Garden Plans

Five Fabulous Garden Plans

Our garden editors designed these garden plans to solve your most troubling spaces.
Easy-Care Summer Garden Plan

Easy-Care Summer Garden Plan

Add this easy-growing collection of beautiful perennial flowers to your yard for big summer bang.
No-Fuss Garden Plans

No-Fuss Garden Plans

Designing a garden can feel overwhelming if you're not a professional. Enjoy a beautiful garden with less work thanks to these ultraeasy, no-fuss garden plans.
Attract Fluttering Pollinators to Your Yard with This Easy-Care Butterfly Garden Plan

Attract Fluttering Pollinators to Your Yard with This Easy-Care Butterfly Garden Plan

Create a lush island bed of flowers for beautiful and beneficial insects.
New to Perennial Gardening? Try This Beginner Garden Plan for Full Sun

New to Perennial Gardening? Try This Beginner Garden Plan for Full Sun

This easy-care, sun-loving design will add color to your yard without needing a lot of maintenance.

More Easiest Gardens

This Low-Water Garden Plan Will Look Beautiful Through Drought and Heat

This Low-Water Garden Plan Will Look Beautiful Through Drought and Heat

Count on this easy-care design to shine through dry spells.
Your Yard Will Always Look Gorgeous with This Year-Round Excitement Garden Plan

Your Yard Will Always Look Gorgeous with This Year-Round Excitement Garden Plan

Create multi-season interest with this dynamic design focused on foliage.
Easy-Care Native Perennials and Grasses Star in This Beautiful Prairie Garden Plan

Easy-Care Native Perennials and Grasses Star in This Beautiful Prairie Garden Plan

Easy Front Yard Garden Plan

Easy Front Yard Garden Plan

Add Gorgeous Color to a Hillside AND Stop Erosion with This Easy Slope Garden Plan

Add Gorgeous Color to a Hillside and Stop Erosion with This Easy Slope Garden Plan

Hot-Summer Garden Plan

Hot-Summer Garden Plan

Colorful Mailbox Garden Plan

Beautify your mailbox with this garden of tough plants.

All Easiest Gardens

Summer's Strongest Rays Will Help this No-Fuss, Sunny Garden Plan Shine

Summer's Strongest Rays Will Help this No-Fuss, Sunny Garden Plan Shine

Easy-Care Rose Garden Plan

Easy-Care Rose Garden Plan

This Corner of Shrubs Will Look Beautiful in All Seasons

This Corner of Shrubs Will Look Beautiful in All Seasons

Create a Welcoming Look for Your Home with This Foolproof Foundation Garden Plan

Create a Welcoming Look for Your Home with This Foolproof Foundation Garden Plan

Easy-Care Romance Garden Plan

Easy-Care Romance Garden Plan

This Adorable Tiny Corner Garden Plan Packs in So Much Curb Appeal

This Adorable Tiny Corner Garden Plan Packs in So Much Curb Appeal

Dress Up a Fence or Arbor with this Long-Blooming Cozy Corner Garden Plan

Dress Up a Fence or Arbor with this Long-Blooming Cozy Corner Garden Plan

Try This Small-Space, Drought-Resistant Garden Plan Around Your Birdbath

Try This Small-Space, Drought-Resistant Garden Plan Around Your Birdbath

Low-Maintenance Perennials Shine in This Extra-Easy Sun-Loving Garden Plan

Low-Maintenance Perennials Shine in This Extra-Easy Sun-Loving Garden Plan

Try This Annual Garden for Full Sun For Continuous Color

Try This Annual Garden for Full Sun For Continuous Color

Island Bed 2

Island Bed 2

Corner of Perennials

Corner of Perennials

Easy Streetside Garden Plan

Easy Streetside Garden Plan

This Deer-Resistant Garden Plan Features a Gorgeous Mix of Long-Lasting Blooms

This Deer-Resistant Garden Plan Features a Gorgeous Mix of Long-Lasting Blooms

Summer Sorbet Garden

Summer Sorbet Garden

Beautiful Sunny Summer Garden Plan

Beautiful Sunny Summer Garden Plan

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com