Easiest Gardens

This Self-Watering Planter Will Make Gardening Easier Than Ever—and It’s on Sale Right Now
Green thumb, here you come. Say goodbye to worrying about watering your plants once and for all!
Five Fabulous Garden Plans
Our garden editors designed these garden plans to solve your most troubling spaces.
Easy-Care Summer Garden Plan
Add this easy-growing collection of beautiful perennial flowers to your yard for big summer bang.
No-Fuss Garden Plans
Designing a garden can feel overwhelming if you're not a professional. Enjoy a beautiful garden with less work thanks to these ultraeasy, no-fuss garden plans.
Attract Fluttering Pollinators to Your Yard with This Easy-Care Butterfly Garden Plan
Create a lush island bed of flowers for beautiful and beneficial insects.
New to Perennial Gardening? Try This Beginner Garden Plan for Full Sun
This easy-care, sun-loving design will add color to your yard without needing a lot of maintenance.