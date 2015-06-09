No-Fuss Bird and Butterfly Garden Plan
Plant this collection of beautiful, easy-growing flowers and your yard is sure to be filled with birds and butterflies.
Advertisement
Our free Planting Guide for this garden includes a larger version of the illustration, a detailed layout diagram, a list of plants for the garden as shown, and complete instructions for installing the garden. (Free, one-time registration allows unlimited access to Planting Guides for all garden plans.)
Tried-and-true favorites -- such as catmint, butterfly weed, bee balm, and aster -- pack this garden design with a ton of color all summer long.
Garden size: 16 x 16 feet
Comments