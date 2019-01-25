Gardens by Style

Garden Plans for Cottage Style
Create a soft, romantic feel in your yard with these garden plans.
Garden Plans with a Formal Flavor
Celebrate symmetry and rhythm with these classic garden layouts.
Blue-Theme Garden Plan
Create a soothing, all-blue garden in a partly shaded spot with this garden plan.
Hot-Color Flower Garden Plan
This colorful, informal border garden plan features equal measures of perennials and annuals, suitable for a lining a path or sidewalk.
Create a Classic Look in Your Landscape with This Summer Cottage Garden Plan
Colorful, reliable perennials form the backbone of this flower-filled design.
Tropical-Look Garden Plan
Make a bold garden statement with dramatic flowers and foliage.