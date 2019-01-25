Gardens by Style

Garden styles can range from the crisp, symmetrical look of a formal design to curving, naturalistic flower beds. They can focus on one particular color like a white garden, or exude exotic flair like a tropical garden. These garden plans by style will help you create the look you're going for.

Most Recent

Garden Plans for Cottage Style

Garden Plans for Cottage Style

Create a soft, romantic feel in your yard with these garden plans.
Garden Plans with a Formal Flavor

Garden Plans with a Formal Flavor

Celebrate symmetry and rhythm with these classic garden layouts.
Blue-Theme Garden Plan

Blue-Theme Garden Plan

Create a soothing, all-blue garden in a partly shaded spot with this garden plan.
Hot-Color Flower Garden Plan

Hot-Color Flower Garden Plan

This colorful, informal border garden plan features equal measures of perennials and annuals, suitable for a lining a path or sidewalk.
Create a Classic Look in Your Landscape with This Summer Cottage Garden Plan

Create a Classic Look in Your Landscape with This Summer Cottage Garden Plan

Colorful, reliable perennials form the backbone of this flower-filled design.
Tropical-Look Garden Plan

Tropical-Look Garden Plan

Make a bold garden statement with dramatic flowers and foliage.

More Gardens by Style

This Long-Blooming Rock Garden Plan Will Decorate Your Landscape With Colorful Blossoms

This Long-Blooming Rock Garden Plan Will Decorate Your Landscape With Colorful Blossoms

Use this flower-filled design among boulders or smaller stones for added appeal.
Formal Small-Space Garden Plan

Formal Small-Space Garden Plan

Combine a lush cottage-garden feel with classic formal-garden elements with this small space garden plan.
Cottage Garden

Cottage Garden

Design for a Moon Garden

Design for a Moon Garden

Colorful Front-Yard Cottage Garden Plan

Colorful Front-Yard Cottage Garden Plan

This Colorful Bird and Butterfly Garden Plan Brims With Pollinator Favorites

This Colorful Bird and Butterfly Garden Plan Brims With Pollinator Favorites

Front-Yard Rose Garden Plan

Dress up your front yard -- and front door -- with this garden plan full of beautiful roses.

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com