5 Wearable Mosquito Repelling Products That Keep Pesky Biting Bugs at Bay
Forget the sticky spray-on repellents! Instead, use these stylish clothes and accessories to avoid getting bitten.
Mosquitoes can send you inside fast on a pleasant summer evening, but it’s tough to want to douse yourself in smelly, sticky repellent to keep them at bay. While there are plenty of stylish solutions to pesky mosquito problems, including citronella candles and outdoor lanterns that double as mosquito traps, these accessories usually only protect a small area of your yard or patio. If your plans include a little more activity (such as going for an evening stroll), mosquito-repelling accessories you can wear may be just what you need. They'll help ward off biting pests without you needing to shower off afterwards and you can get more enjoyment out of your summer, free of itchy bug bites.
1
Whether you’re going on a longer hike or just need something to throw on for relaxing in your yard on a summer night, L.L.Bean’s insect shield hoodie will keep the mosquitoes away. Like most clothing that repels bugs, it’s treated with permethrin, a natural, odorless chemical that can actually kill mosquitoes and other pests such as ticks. This soft hoodie is lightweight and breathable (perfect for summer heat) and is effective at repelling mosquitoes for up to 70 washes.
Buy It: Women's Insect Shield Hoodie, ($50, L.L.Bean)
2
Keep one or two of these clips by your door and snap onto a belt loop whenever you’re heading out to the yard. Each one is waterproof and has a pocket for holding mosquito-repelling pellets made from natural essential oils, including citronella, rosemary, geranium, and mint oil. Each pellet is effective for up to 15 days (you can also buy refills on Amazon), and there are six different clip colors to choose from.
Buy It: Para'Kito Bug Repelling Clip, ($20, Amazon)
3
New from Shoo for Good, each of their hand-woven wraps and scarves is made with odorless insect repellent. You could easily pair one of these stylish wraps or scarves with any summer outfit to go for a stroll or sip wine on the patio. Plus, with each purchase, Shoo for Good donates to Nothing But Nets, a worldwide campaign to fight malaria.
Buy It: The Textured Spruce Scarf, ($145, Shoo for Good)
4
Ideal for slipping on at a backyard barbecue, these citronella-scented bands will help keep mosquitoes from crashing your party. Their small size makes them easy to toss in your bag and bring on vacation or a day trip where you can pull them out if you’re spending time outside. They’re effective for about seven days, so one pack probably won’t last you the whole summer, but they’re an affordable solution for handing out at outdoor gatherings so no one ends up with bug bites.
Buy It: 10-Pack Citronella Coil Wristbands, ($13, Amazon)
5
If you like exercising outdoors during the summer, these comfy jogger pants will protect you from mosquitoes (and other pests, including ticks and fleas) when you’re hiking, running, or walking around the block in the evenings. These lightweight pants are easy to pack and wash (so definitely bring them on your camping getaway), and are treated with scent-free permethrin for mosquito protection that lasts for up to 70 washes. As a bonus, the built-in UPF 50 will also protect your skin from the sun’s rays.
Buy It: Women's Bugsaway Della Jogger Pants, ($90, ExOfficio)
