5 Wearable Mosquito Repelling Products That Keep Pesky Biting Bugs at Bay

Mosquitoes can send you inside fast on a pleasant summer evening, but it’s tough to want to douse yourself in smelly, sticky repellent to keep them at bay. While there are plenty of stylish solutions to pesky mosquito problems, including citronella candles and outdoor lanterns that double as mosquito traps, these accessories usually only protect a small area of your yard or patio. If your plans include a little more activity (such as going for an evening stroll), mosquito-repelling accessories you can wear may be just what you need. They'll help ward off biting pests without you needing to shower off afterwards and you can get more enjoyment out of your summer, free of itchy bug bites.