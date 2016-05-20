The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need

Weed Identification Guide
We get it. Weeds are obnoxious and hard to eliminate. But with proper weed identification, you can stop them while they're young. Use our guide to identify weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Dandelion
Type: Broadleaf perennial
Size: 12 inches tall, 6 - 16 inches wide
Where it grows: Lawns and gardens in sun or shade
Appearance: This common lawn weed has a strong taproot; leaves are deeply notched. Yellow flowers mature to puffballs. Dandelion seeds are like parachutes that fly away in the wind—they're the plants that you would blow on and "make a wish" when you were younger.
Lawn Weed Control Tip: Mulch to prevent dandelions in gardens. Pull dandelion weeds by hand or use a postemergence herbicide in lawns.
- Related: Tips on Caring for Your Yard
Oxalis
Type: Broadleaf perennial
Size: To 20 inches tall
Where it grows: Sunny or shady landscape, lawn, or garden areas
Appearance: This garden weed has light green leaves that look like clover and cup-shape yellow flowers in summer and fall.
Control: Mulch garden areas in spring to prevent weeds. Pull oxalis weeds by hand or spray weeds with a postemergence herbicide in spring or fall.
Test Garden Tip: The leaves of oxalis are edible in small quantities and have a sharp, sour taste. However, plants should not be eaten if they have been treated with pesticide. The plant can be harmful if eaten in large amounts.
Crabgrass
Type: Grassy annual
Size: To 18 inches tall and 20 inches wide
Where it grows: Lawn, landscape, and garden areas in sun or shade
Appearance: Crabgrass is exactly what it sounds like: a grassy weed. This lawn weed grows roots anywhere the stem makes soil contact. Seed heads spread out like four fingers.
Control: Mulch your lawn to prevent crabgrass or use a preemergence herbicide; pull plants by hand or spot-treat with a nonselective postemergence herbicide.
Test Garden Tip: Each plant can produce up to 150,000 seeds.
Bindweed
Type: Broadleaf perennial
Size: Climbs 6 feet or more
Where it grows: Landscape and garden areas in sun
Idnetify Weeds: Bindweed has arrowhead-shape leaves on twining vines. The garden weed bears white to pale pink morning glory-type flowers.
Control: Mulch your garden to prevent bindweed. Repeatedly chop down growing bindweed plants and/or treat with postemergence herbicide.
Test Garden Tip: Wandering roots produce offspring 20-30 feet from the mother vine.
White Clover
Type: Broadleaf perennial
Size: 8-10 inches tall, 12 inches wide
Where it grows: Lawn, landscape, and garden areas in sun to partial shade
Appearance: White clover has three-lobe leaves frame round white flower clusters.
Control: Mulch your garden beds to prevent white clover in landscape areas. Use a postemergence herbicide in lawns or hand-pull the weeds.
Test Garden Tip: Clover adds nitrogen to the soil so as far as weeds go, this one is moderately helpful.
Nutsedge
Type: Grassy perennial
Size: 2 feet tall, 1 foot wide
Where it grows: Lawn, landscape, or garden areas with moist soil in sun or shade
Appearance: Nutsedge has grassy leaves and nutlike tubers on the root system.
Control: Mulch garden areas in spring to prevent nutsedge. Pull plants by hand or spray with a postemergence herbicide containing monosodium methanearsonate (also known as MSMA).
Creeping Charlie
Type: Broadleaf perennial
Size: 4 inches tall, several feet wide
Where it grows: Shady lawn, landscape, or garden areas
Appearance: Creeping Charlie groundcover has scalloped leaves and clusters of purple flowers in late spring.
Control: Mulch garden areas in spring to prevent creeping charlie. Pull plants by hand or spray with a postemergence herbicide in spring or fall.
Lamb's-Quarter
Type: Broadleaf annual
Size: To 4 feet tall and 18 inches wide
Where it grows: Landscape and garden areas in sun or shade
Appearance: Lamb's-quarter's scalloped leaves have gray undersides to them.
Control: Mulch your garden to prevent lamb's-quarter. Pull weed plants by hand or use a postemergence herbicide.
Plantain
Type: Broadleaf perennial
Size: To 8 inches tall and 12 inches wide
Where it grows: Moist lawn and garden areas in sun or shade
Appearance: Plantains have a broad, flat leaves around a low rosette.
Control: Mulch to prevent plantains growing in the garden. Pull these weeds by hand or use a postemergence herbicide in lawns.
Test Garden Tip: Each plantain plant can produce more than 15,000 seeds.
Dayflower
Type: Annual grass relative
Size: To 30 inches tall and wide
Where it grows: Sunny or shady landscape areas
Appearance: Dayflowers have dark green leaves clasping a stem and brilliant blue flowers through the summer.
Control: Mulch the garden to prevent weeds or use a preemergence herbicide in spring. Pull weeds by hand or spot-treat with a nonselective postemergence herbicide.
Purslane
Type: Broadleaf annual
Size: To 6 inches tall and 2 feet wide
Where it grows: Dry, sunny landscape and garden areas
Appearance: Purslane groundcover has fleshy, dark green leaves and small yellow flowers at the ends of the stems.
Control: Mulch your garden to prevent purslane or use a preemergence herbicide in the spring. Pull plants by hand or spot-treat with a nonselective postemergence herbicide.
Velvetleaf
Type: Broadleaf annual
Size: To 6 feet tall and 3 feet wide
Where it grows: Fertile, sunny landscape and garden areas
Appearance: Velvetleaf gets its name after its large, velvety heart-shape leaves up to 10 inches across. The weed blooms yellow flowers in summer.
Weed Control: Mulch your garden to prevent velvetleaf or use a preemergence herbicide in spring; pull plants by hand or use a postemergence herbicide.
Wild Violet
Type: Broadleaf perennial
Size: 6 inches tall, 6 inches wide
Where it grows: Shady lawn, landscape, or garden areas
Appearance: Wild violet is a groundcover with heart-shape leaves and purple flowers in late spring.
Control: Mulch garden beds in spring to prevent wild violet. Pull weeds by hand or spray with a postemergence herbicide in spring or fall.
Test Garden Tip: This plant is often grown as an ornamental in shade gardens.
Smartweed
Type: Broadleaf annual
Size: To 42 inches tall and 30 inches wide
Where it grows: Sunny landscape and garden areas
Appearance: Smartweed is an upright plant with pink or white flowers in summer and fall and has lance-shape leaves often marked with purple chevrons.
Control: To prevent this weed, mulch garden beds in spring. Pull plants by hand or apply a postemergence herbicide once it grows.
Test Garden Tip: This weed is native to areas of North America. Unlike many exotic weeds, it does support wildlife.
Quickweed
Type: Broadleaf annual
Size: To 2 feet tall and wide
Where it grows: Sunny landscape and garden areas
Appearance: Quickweed has jagged, hairy leaves and small white daisy-shape flowers in summer.
Control: Use a mulch or a preemergence herbicide in spring to prevent quickweed. If plants do grow, pull them by hand or spot-treat them with a postemergence herbicide.
Pigweed
Type: Broadleaf annual
Size: 6 feet tall, 2 feet wide
Where it grows: Sunny landscape or garden areas
Appearance: Pigweeds are tall plants with a taproot. These weeds sprout hairy-looking clusters of green flowers.
Control: Mulch garden areas in spring to prevent pigweed or use a preemergence herbicide in spring. Pull weeds by hand or spray with a postemergence herbicide.
Canada Thistle
Type: Broadleaf perennial
Size: To 6 feet tall and 3 feet wide
Where it grows: Sunny lawn, landscape, or garden areas
Appearance: Canada thistle has spiny, gray-green leaves and purple flowers.
Control: Mulch your garden to prevent it in landscape areas. Use a postemergence herbicide in lawns in spring or fall, or dig the weed out by hand.
Test Garden Tip: Thistle has an extensive root system that can grow several feet out from the main plant.
Knotweed
Type: Broadleaf annual
Size: To 8 inches tall and 2 feet wide
Where it grows: Sunny or partly shaded lawn, landscape, or garden areas
Appearance: Knotweed is an invasive groundcover with blue-green leaves sparsely appearing on long stems.
Control: Prevent knotweed with a deep layer of mulch or apply a preemergence herbicide in spring. Once the plant grows, hand-pull or spot-treat it with an herbicide.
Pokeweed
Type: Broadleaf perennial
Size: To 10 feet tall and 2 feet wide
Where it grows: Sunny landscape or garden areas
Appearance: Pokeweed bears light green leaves with clusters of white flowers and dark purple berries.
Control: Prevent pokeweed with a deep layer of mulch. Once the plant grows, hand-pull or spot-treat it with an herbicide.
Poison Ivy
Type: Broadleaf perennial
Size: To 15 feet tall and wide
Where it grows: Sunny or shady landscape or garden areas
Appearance: Poison ivy can be a vine, shrub, or groundcover. The weed has leaves divided into three leaflets and can sprout clusters of green berries.
Control: Prevent poison ivy with a deep layer of mulch. If the weed starts to grow in your yard, spot-treat it with an herbicide.
Test Garden Tip: The plant contains oils that cause a severe allergic skin reaction in many people when touched. These oils are present even on dead leaves and can become airborne and inhaled if the plant is burned.
Black Nightshade
Type: Broadleaf annual
Size: 2 feet tall, 2 feet wide
Where it grows: Landscape or garden areas with rich soil in sun or shade
Appearance: Black nightshade can be a bushy or climbing plant with white or purple flowers and purple or red fruits.
Control: Mulch your garden to prevent black nightshade. Pull the weed by hand or treat with a postemergence herbicide.
Test Garden Tip: All parts of this plant, including the fruits, are poisonous.
Black Medic
Type: Broadleaf annual or short-lived perennial
Size: 1-2 feet tall, 1 foot wide
Where it grows: Poor, dry, soil in full sun
Appearance: Black medic has clover-type leaves and small, yellow flowers.
Control: Mulch to prevent black medic in gardens. Pull weeds by hand or use a postemergence herbicide. Discourage it by keeping the soil well watered and amended with organic matter (such as compost).
Quackgrass
Type: Grassy perennial
Size: To 3 feet tall and several feet wide
Where it grows: Landscape and garden areas in sun or shade
Appearance: Quackgrass has wheatlike flower spikes, which appear above slender clumps of grassy foliage.
Control: Mulch your garden prevent quackgrass. Dig plants out by hand, being sure to remove every bit of root.
Dock
Type: Broadleaf perennial
Size: To 4 feet tall and 2 feet wide
Where it grows: Landscape and garden areas in sun or shade
Appearance: Dock produces large, wavy-edge leaves and large seed heads covered with brown seeds.
Control: Mulch to prevent dock. Pull and dig up plants or treat with a postemergence herbicide.
Test Garden Tip: Each plant can produce up to 40,000 seeds that wait decades before sprouting.
Henbit
Type: Broadleaf annual
Size: To 12 inches tall and wide
Where it grows: Lawn, landscape, and garden areas in sun or shade
Appearance: Henbit is a low, creeping plant with scallop-edge leaves and purple flowers.
Control: Mulch to prevent henbit in gardens or use preemergence herbicide in spring. Pull plants by hand or treat in lawns with a broadleaf, postemergence herbicide.
Fleabane
Type: Broadleaf annual
Size: 2 feet tall and 18 inches wide
Where it grows: Landscape and garden areas in sun to partial shade
Appearance: Fleabane has slender leaves, borne on an upright stem that branches. It produces puffy white to pale lavender daisies.
Control: Mulch your garden to prevent fleabane or use a preemergence herbicide in spring. Pull plants by hand or spot-treat with a postemergence herbicide.
Nettle
Type: Broadleaf perennial
Size: To 6 feet tall and 3 feet wide
Where it grows: Garden areas with rich, moist soil
Appearance: Nettle has sawtooth-edge leaves and yellowish flower clusters covered with stinging hairs.
Control: Mulch to prevent nettle. Dig out weeds or treat with a postemergence herbicide.
Test Garden Tip: Always wear gloves when working around this plant.
Prostrate Spurge
Type: Broadleaf annual
Size: 3 inches tall, 18 inches wide
Where it grows: Lawn, landscape, and garden areas with dry soil
Appearance: Green or purple-blushed leaves of prostrate spurge form dense mats.
Control: Mulch your garden to prevent prostrate spurge or use a preemergence herbicide in lawns. Pull weeds when young or spot-treat with a postemergence herbicide.
Chickweed
Type: Broadleaf annual
Size: 6 inches tall, 12 inches wide
Where it grows: Lawn, garden, and landscape areas with rich, moist soil in sun or shade
Appearance: Chickweed creates lush green mats studded with small, star-shape flowers.
Control: Mulch to prevent chickweed in gardens or use a preemergence herbicide in early spring. Pull weeds by hand.
Test Garden Tip: Each plant can produce more than 15,000 seeds.
Musk Thistle
Type: Broadleaf biennial
Size: To 6 feet tall and 18 inches wide
Where it grows: Landscape and garden areas in full sun
Appearance: Musk thistle's prickly leaves off of tall stems topped by heavy 2-inch purple flowers.
Control: Mulch your garden to prevent musk thistle. Use a postemergence herbicide or dig the weed out yourself.
Ragweed
Type: Broadleaf annual
Size: To 4 feet tall and 2 feet wide
Where it grows: Landscape and garden areas in sun or partial shade
Appearance: Ragweed grows finely cut green leaves that are almost ferny.
Control: Mulch your garden to prevent ragweed. Use a postemergence herbicide or pull it out by hand.