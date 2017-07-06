7 Pretty Plants That Can Repel Biting Bugs Naturally

You need to get rough with insect-repelling plants to bring out their power! These special plants aren't effective when they're just sitting in a pot or growing in the soil next to your patio. The leaves must be crushed to release their volatile oils, which ward off stinging and biting invaders. So crush a few leaves between your fingers as you pass by insect-repelling plants. You can also rub the broken leaves on your skin for extended bug repellent.

Special Note: Be sure to test for any allergy first by rubbing the leaves on a quarter-size patch of skin on your inner forearm; if there's no irritating skin reaction after a day or so, it's likely safe for you to rub away.