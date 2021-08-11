7 Insect Traps and Repellents from Amazon That Effectively Get Rid of Ants, Fruit Flies, and Mosquitoes

Terro Fruit Fly Traps

Place these apple-shape fruit fly traps near fruits and vegetables, trash cans, or just on top of your counters to attract and eliminate the tiny pests. It comes with liquid bait to lure the flies in, then prevents them from escaping and breeding. Tip: Once you run out of the included solution, you can DIY your own bait solution with apple cider vinegar and a few drops of dish soap.

Buy It: Terro Fruit Fly Traps, ($11, Amazon)