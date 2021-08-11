7 Insect Traps and Repellents from Amazon That Effectively Get Rid of Ants, Fruit Flies, and Mosquitoes
Few things disrupt the joy of summer weather quite like ants, flies, and mosquitoes. A fresh collection of bug bites puts a serious damper on outdoor happy hours, and bringing home seasonal fruit often means bringing home dozens of fruit flies, too. If you're looking for a safe solution to a pest problem, Amazon has plenty of options that don't involve harsh chemicals, which can be dangerous for pets, kids, and the environment.
Keep mosquitoes at bay with reusable outdoor hanging fly bags, UV light insect traps, or an insect repellent that creates a bug-free bubble within 15 feet. Or kill that colony of ants invading your kitchen with this set of bait stations that has over 54,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers. And if fruit flies have been driving you crazy, there are a few solutions free of odors and harsh chemicals that are safe to use near food.
Shop Insect Traps and Repellents at Amazon:
If pests have been bugging you, shop the seven best traps and repellents from Amazon starting at $9, all of which have impressive customer reviews attesting to their effectiveness.
Related Items
Victor M380 Reusable Outdoor Fly Traps
This set of outdoor fly traps catches thousands of flies at a time with minimal effort on your part. Simply fill the traps with the attractant bait, add warm water, mix the solution, and hang near problem areas, whether that's the garbage, patio, or porch. Reviewers say the insect bait does have a mild odor and should indeed be used outdoors, as its name suggests.
Buy It: Victor M380 Reusable Outdoor Fly Traps, ($27, Amazon)
Stingmon 12-Pack Sticky Fruit Fly Traps
With over 13,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers, it's easy to see that people love these non-toxic indoor/outdoor yellow sticky traps that are designed to catch fruit flies and fungus gnats as they hover around your fruit baskets and potted plants. The bright yellow color attracts the flies, and the non-toxic double-sided adhesive snares the bugs. They're safe to place in your fruit bowl and container soil, plus they're waterproof and resistant to high temperatures.
Buy It: Stingmon 12-Pack Sticky Fruit Fly Traps, $9 (originally $15), Amazon
Katchy Automatic Indoor Insect Trap
This chemical-free, odor-free insect trap works like a charm, according to reviewers, as it gets rid of mosquitoes, flies, gnats, and moths. It works best at night thanks to its attractive UV light. The trap uses a sticky glue board instead of an electric zapper, so it's safe to use around pets and kids.
Buy It: Katchy Automatic Indoor Insect Trap, ($42, Amazon)
Terro Liquid Ant Killer
Ants are some of the most frustrating pests to get rid of, but you'll likely get the job done with this best-selling ant killer that comes with 12 bait stations to effectively kill ants from all corners of your home. The pre-filled bait stations attract ants, so they eat it, bring the bait back to the colony, and wipe out the whole nest. Over 54,000 Amazon shoppers love this ant killer, and many say it eradicated their ant problems in days.
Buy It: Terro Liquid Ant Killer, ($10, Amazon)
Terro Fruit Fly Traps
Place these apple-shape fruit fly traps near fruits and vegetables, trash cans, or just on top of your counters to attract and eliminate the tiny pests. It comes with liquid bait to lure the flies in, then prevents them from escaping and breeding. Tip: Once you run out of the included solution, you can DIY your own bait solution with apple cider vinegar and a few drops of dish soap.
Buy It: Terro Fruit Fly Traps, ($11, Amazon)
Thermacell Patio Shield Mosquito Repeller
This outdoor insect repellent creates a 15-foot mosquito-free zone, so you and your family can enjoy your bonfire or patio in peace. It comes with a fuel cartridge whose naturally derived active ingredient repels mosquitoes, three repellent mats, and one patio shield. The mats change colors when they're ready to be replaced. It's DEET- and odor-free, and it comes in several colors.
Buy It: Thermacell Patio Shield Mosquito Repeller, ($20, Amazon)
Catchmaster X-Large Outdoor Disposable Fly Bag Trap
This outdoor hanging fly trap attracts flies up to 40 feet away. Just add water to the bait and hang in your backyard. Its non-toxic formula makes it safe to throw away after several days, once the bag fills with flies. Since the attractant is so strong, reviewers suggest hanging the trap far from your outdoor seating area.
Buy It: Catchmaster X-Large Outdoor Disposable Fly Bag Trap, ($14, Amazon)