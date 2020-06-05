Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Mosquitoes can ruin a backyard barbecue or an evening on your patio in just a few minutes. Citronella candles can help create a (mostly) insect-free zone around you when you're relaxing outdoors, and if you make one yourself, you can customize it however you want. Choose a container that matches your outdoor decor, or even use the same recipe to make more candles using your favorite essential oil. This super-size citronella candle uses a bucket for its container, so once you spend an hour or two making it, it should last you the entire summer and ward off pesky insects.

How to Make a Citronella Candle

Once you melt the wax, it's as easy as pouring and waiting. Follow these steps to make your own candle that will add ambiance and a pleasant, subtle scent to any outdoor setting.

Supplies Needed:

Double boiler or large pot and metal mixing bowl

Scissors

Tape

Fire-resistant vessels to hold candle wax (like a large bucket or Mason jars)

Pre-made wicks

Soy wax

Citronella oil (or your favorite essential oil)

Step 1: Anchor and Support the Wicks

Start by choosing the vessel you want to hold the candle wax. For an extra-large candle capable of warding mosquitoes away from nearly your whole porch, choose a large metal pail. For smaller candles that are easier to set on end tables, try using Mason jars. Tape the wicks, such as EricX Light 8-inch Candle Wicks, ($8, Amazon), to the bottom of your vessel, and lay pencils or chopsticks across the opening at the top. Place the chopsticks on either side of each wick, then tape them together to help hold the wick in place and keep it centered.

Step 2: Boil Wax

Measure out how much wax you will need to fill your pail, keeping in mind the wax will boil down to half of its volume when melted. Especially if you plan on making multiple candles, it makes sense to buy at least a few pounds of wax, such as The Candlemaker's Store Natural Soy Wax, ($32, Amazon). The amount of wax you use is up to you, but it's best to leave at least an inch or two of space at the top of your container so the wax has room to melt when you burn it without overflowing or dripping down the sides. And for a citronella candle to burn outdoors, you'll want the wick at least an inch below the rim so the flame is protected from any breezes.

If you're not sure how much wax you'll need, use the container that will eventually hold your candle to help measure. For example, if you're using a Mason jar, fill the jar up to the point you want your candle to go, then use double that amount of unmelted wax. One pound of wax will fill about 20 ounces of volume, so a pound could make three candles if you're using 8-oz. Mason jars as containers (and if you don't fill them to the brim).

Use a double boiler, or set one up by boiling water in a large pot, then setting a heat-resistant mixing bowl on top of the pot of boiling water. Add the wax to the mixing bowl, and stir it occasionally as it melts. Add more wax as needed.

Editor's Tip: We recommend using soy wax to make these candles. The material is biodegradable, and if you end up with any drips of melted wax on a table or countertop, you can clean it up with just soap and water. Soy wax will also burn longer than some other waxes, like paraffin, so your finished candle will last longer.

Step 3: Stir in Oil

Stir in the citronella oil using roughly three drops per one cup of melted wax. For other scents, use your favorite essential oil, but for a citronella candle, Artizen Citronella Essential Oil, ($10, Amazon), is a good option. If you want a colored candle you can melt a few crayons into your wax or add a few drops of oil-based dye. Remember, the color of the wax will get lighter as it dries, so be generous with the dye if you want a deep-colored candle.

Step 4: Pour the Melted Wax

Once fully melted, pour the wax mixture into the pail and allow it to cool and solidify. The wax will start to harden right away, but you'll have to be a little patient before it's ready to light for the first time. Soy candles usually need at least 4 hours to solidify, but if you're using a larger vessel like a bucket, wait at least 24 hours before lighting so the wax has plenty of time to settle and harden.

After you pour the wax into your container, you can clean the bowl or pot you used with a wet paper towel. Use it to wipe out as much leftover wax as you can while the wax is still warm, then wash the container with hot water and soap.

Step 5: Trim the Wicks

Trim the wicks before lighting. You don't want the wick to be too close to the wax, so trim at least ¼-inch above the wax. Then, your candle is ready to light and start keeping away mosquitoes!