19 Beautiful Plants That Rabbits Don't Like
Veronica
It's hard not to love veronica because it blooms all summer long. The flower spikes appear in cheery shades of blue, pink, and white. This easy-to-grow perennial adds great texture to many other front-of-the-border plants.
Light: Full sun or partial shade
Water: Plant in well-drained soil
Size: 1-2 feet tall
Zones: 3-8
Buy It: 'Wizard of Ahhs' Veronica, $16.95, White Flower Farm
Siberian Iris
A garden favorite, Siberian iris blooms a little later than the tall bearded types and features wonderful grassy foliage with elegant blue, purple, rose, or white blooms. The flowers, like with most irises, are great for cutting and the plant still has an eye-catching form even when it's not in bloom.
Light: Full sun or partial shade
Water: Plant in well-drained soil
Size: 1-3 feet tall
Zones: 4-9
Buy It: 'Chartreuse Bounty' Siberian Iris, $15.95, White Flower Farm
Salvia
There are a whole host of salvia varieties that are great picks for hot, dry sites where you want tons of color all season. All salvia varieties attract hummingbirds and most types are rabbit resistant. The blooms range from bright red to shades of purple and blue.
Light: Full sun
Water: Plant in well-drained soil
Size: 1-5 feet tall, depending on variety
Zones: 3-9, depending on variety
Peony
Known for their huge blooms, peonies are as rabbit-resistant as they are beautiful. These long-lived perennials are resilient as long as you stake up their heavy late springtime flowers to keep them from spilling on the ground after a heavy rain.
Light: Full sun
Water: Plant in well-drained soil
Size: 2-7 feet tall, depending on variety
Zones: 3-8, depending on variety
Test Garden Tip: Make sure there's plenty of air circulation around your plants to help prevent fungal diseases.
Daylily
One of the hardiest garden plants, daylilies bloom in a rainbow of shades and can take all but the toughest conditions. This low maintenance plant can easily be divided to create more individual plants for the garden. Select from the many easy-to-grow daylily varieties available and grow them in a sunny spot.
Light: Full sun
Water: Plant in well-drained soil
Size: 2-6 feet tall, depending on variety
Zones: 3-10, depending on variety
Allium
From the cute 6-inch-tall rock garden types to the 6-foot-tall giants, alliums are easy-to-grow bulbs that come in a huge variety of colors. Alliums, also known as ornamental onions, are rarely eaten by rabbits and other critters due to their pungent smell. They're usually planted at the front of garden borders or near tender lily bulbs to act as an animal deterrent and to provide a whimsical landscape design.
Light: Full sun or partial sun
Water: Plant in well-drained soil
Size: 6 inches to 6 feet tall
Zones: 3-10, depending on variety
Buy It: 'Purple Sensation' Allium, $15.00, White Flower Farm
Anise Hyssop
An incredibly rugged North American native plant, anise hyssop produces spikes of violet-blue flowers from midsummer to fall. The flowers and the foliage both smell like anise, giving the plant its common name. They're also known to produce nectar that's irresistible to hummingbirds and butterflies, so try creating a beautiful butterfly garden with this plant.
Light: Full sun
Water: Plant in well-drained soil
Size: 2-6 feet tall, depending on variety
Zones: 4-10, depending on variety
Astilbe
One of the most common plants in shade gardens, rabbit-resistant astilbe sends up feathery plumes of pink, white, and red in early summer. Its glossy divided foliage adds wonderful texture and color to a small-space shade garden. Look for varieties with bronzy tones infused in the leaves for extra color even after the blooms fade.
Light: Shade or part shade
Water: Plant in moist soil
Size: 1-3 feet tall
Zones: 4-8
Baptisia
One of the toughest plants in the garden, baptisia has spikes of violet, blue, yellow, or white flowers and attracts bees in early summer. This drought-tolerant perennial has blue-green foliage that continues to look stunning all the way to frost. After blooming, its clusters of showy seed pods dry out as they mature and create a unique rattling noise in the breeze.
Light: Full sun
Water: Plant in well-drained soil
Size: 5 feet tall
Zones: 3-9
Bee Balm
Rabbits may not like bee balm, but hummingbirds sure do. It's one of the best nectar plants for pollinators. This easy-growing plant produces lots of pink, red, violet, or white flowers from summer to early fall. The flowers are long-lasting and beautiful for cut bouquets.
Light: Full sun
Water: Plant in moist, well-drained soil
Size: 1-3 feet, depending on variety
Zones: 4-9
Catmint
A perfect companion for hybrid roses, catmint has gray-green foliage and clusters of blue, violet, pink, or white flowers through the summer. This rabbit-resistant plant tolerates heat and drought well. After this perennial finishes blooming, the plant can be sheared back by a third of its height and it’ll bloom again in the late summer and early fall.
Light: Full sun
Water: Plant in well-drained soil
Size: 1-2 feet tall
Zones: 4-8, depending on variety
Daffodil
While many spring bulbs are rabbit magnets, daffodils are one of the few bulbs that pesky critters avoid. These bulbs bloom in shades of red, orange, yellow, white, and pink and offer a variety of flower shapes. By planting both early and late-blooming types, you'll enjoy a full month of bloom in the yard and in spring bouquets.
Light: Full sun or shade
Water: Plant in well-drained soil
Size: To 1 foot tall
Zones: 3-9, depending on variety
Foxglove
A cottage-garden favorite, foxglove produces spikes of pink, rose, white, and yellow flowers. Though many common varieties are biennial (meaning they typically live only about two years), they will self-seed if you don't deadhead the flowers. Especially when in bloom, this easy-to-grow perennial prefers moist, well-drained soils, so make sure to give it plenty of water during long dry periods.
Light: Part sun
Water: Plant in moist, well-drained soil
Size: 2-6 feet tall, depending on variety
Zones: 3-8, depending on variety
Buy It: 'Snow Thimble' Foxglove, $15.95, Bluestone Perennials
Lavender
One of the more ornamental herbs, lavender produces wonderfully fragrant foliage and flowers. The blooms typically appear in shades of violet and white and can easily be preserved as a dried flower for use in sachets and other craft projects. To successfully grow lavender, plant it in well-drained alkaline soil that easily allows water to pass through it.
Light: Full sun
Water: Plant in well-drained soil
Size: 1-2 feet tall
Zones: 5-8, depending on variety
Buy It: 'After Midnight' English Lavender, $12.34, High Country Gardens
Fritillaria
One of the more underutilized spring bulbs in the home garden is fritillaria. This interesting bulb offers a wide variety of flower colors, forms, and sizes. Crown imperial is one of the most popular species. When it blooms, it's one of the most flamboyant plants in the spring garden with red, yellow, or orange flowers topped by a crown of leaves. The bulbs' faint skunky odor repels rabbits and other pests.
Light: Full sun or partial shade
Water: Plant in well-drained soil
Size: 6 inches to 4 feet tall
Zones: 3-9, depending on variety
Buy It: Red Crown Imperial Fritillaria, $7.99, American Meadows
Hellebore
A nearly indestructible shade garden plant, hellebores bloom in late winter or early spring and produce black, red, pink, white, cream, or green flowers. Sometimes called the Lenten rose, hellebores are a dainty bloom, one of the first beautiful flowers to announce the arrival of spring. In many climates, the plants are semi-evergreen.
Light: Shade
Water: Plant in moist, well-drained soil
Size: 1-2 feet tall
Zones: 4-9, depending on variety
Iris
Most gardeners love tall bearded iris for its rabbit resistance, for its gorgeous frilly flowers that are great for cutting, and for its sweet scent. Plus, the flowers appear in almost every color of the rainbow. Reblooming irises offer an extra advantage of blooming again in fall.
Light: Full sun
Water: Plant in well-drained soil
Size: 3 feet tall
Zones: 3-9
Lamb's Ear
A wonderful ground cover for sunny spots, lamb's ear is adorned with soft, fuzzy silvery leaves that rabbits tend to avoid. Though the leaves are its best feature, lamb's ears also produces spikes of pink flowers throughout the summer. This low-care plant is wonderfully drought resistant, too, so you can plant it and enjoy it without much care.
Light: Full sun
Water: Plant in well-drained soil
Size: 18 inches tall
Zones: 4-8
Yarrow
Known as a hardy, drought-resistant perennial, yarrow works well in sun-loving cottage garden settings and in wildflower gardens. This rugged rabbit-resistant plant blooms through the summer in shades of yellow, pink, red, and white. The long-lasting blooms are great for those fill-in spots in bouquets.
Light: Full sun
Water: Plant in well-drained soil
Size: 2-3 feet tall
Zones: 3-9, depending on variety