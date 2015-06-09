19 Beautiful Plants That Rabbits Don't Like

Known for their huge blooms, peonies are as rabbit-resistant as they are beautiful. These long-lived perennials are resilient as long as you stake up their heavy late springtime flowers to keep them from spilling on the ground after a heavy rain.

Light: Full sun

Water: Plant in well-drained soil

Size: 2-7 feet tall, depending on variety

Zones: 3-8, depending on variety

Test Garden Tip: Make sure there's plenty of air circulation around your plants to help prevent fungal diseases.

