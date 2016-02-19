18 Deer-Resistant Shade Plants That Work Hard in Your Garden
Lily-of-the-Valley Bush
Sometimes it seems that deer will eat about anything, but lily-of-the-valley bush is an exception. This shade-loving broadleaf evergreen has thick green foliage and drooping clusters of pink, white, or rose flowers in the spring that deer don’t even nibble on. Occasionally called andromeda, lily-of-the-valley does best in partial shade. Use it in a foundation planting or shrub border.
Deer Fact: Male deer often mark their territory by rubbing their antlers on the bark of trees. This is called a “buck rub” and can do a lot of damage to young trees in the landscape. Be sure to protect new plantings with a wire barrier.
Name: Pieris
Growing Conditions: Slightly moist, acidic soil
Size: To 12 feet tall and 8 feet wide
Zones: 5-8
Buy It: ‘Interstella’ Lily-of-the-Valley Bush ($37, The Home Depot)
Toad Lily
Blooming in late summer and fall, toad lily makes a welcome addition to a shady flower border, developing small lavender blooms sprinkled with dark purple spots. Or look for gold varieties of this deer-proof shade plant, which can brighten up a shady corner.
Deer Fact: Deer love to browse or rub their antlers on young trees. To protect new plantings, surround them with a mini fence or barrier that’s at least 5 feet tall and secured to the ground with firm stakes.
Name: Tricyrtis hirta
Growing Conditions: Rich, moist, well-drained soil
Size: To 3 feet tall and 2 feet wide
Zones: 4-9
Buy It: ‘Edo no Hana’ Toad Lily ($18, Plant Delights Nursery)
Lungwort
Lungwort is as attractive as it is deer resistant. This reliable deer-resistant shade perennial flower comes in a number of varieties, all of which have pretty spotted or variegated foliage with sprays of pink or blue flowers in the spring. This easy-care plant makes a great companion for deer-resistant, spring-flowering bulbs such as narcissus and scilla.
Deer Fact: White-tailed deer antlers are one of the fastest-growing tissues known to man. They begin to grow in the spring and fall off in the early winter.
Name: Pulmonaria
Growing Conditions: Slightly moist, well-drained soil
Size: To 1 foot tall and 2 feet wide
Zones: 2-8
Buy It: ‘Majeste’ Lungwort ($15, Bluestone Perennials)
Astilbe
Brighten the dark corners of your landscape with the feathery finery of astilbe. This reliable perennial bears blooms in red, coral, white, lavender, and cream and has fern-like leaves that provide color and interest even when the plants are not in bloom.
Deer Fact: White-tailed deer tend to avoid plants with fuzzy or hairy leaves, like lamb’s ear. They will also snub plants with thick, leathery foliage.
Name: Astilbe
Growing Conditions: Rich, moist, well-drained soil
Size: To 3 feet tall and 30 inches wide
Zones: 4-8
Buy It: ‘Peach Blossom’ Astilbe ($10, Walmart)
Jack-in-the-Pulpit
Bursting into bloom in the early spring, Jack-in-the-pulpit is a reliable native wildflower that may take a few years to get established but eventually form broad colonies. Jack-in-the-pulpit produces an unmistakable hooded green or purple flower often followed by red berries later in the season and usually go dormant in mid-summer.
Deer Fact: Deer avoid Jack-in-the-pulpit because the plants contain a poisonous substance, calcium oxalate.
Name: Arisaema triphyllum
Growing Conditions: Rich, damp, acidic soil
Size: To 2 feet tall and 18 inches wide
Zones: 4-9
Buy It: Jack-in-the-Pulpit ($5, Native Wildflowers Nursery)
Columbine
The pretty, starlike flowers of columbine are held aloft on wiry stems that dance gracefully every time the wind blows. An easy-care native wildflower, columbine comes in a host of colors, shapes, and sizes that thrive in any partially shaded location. Individual columbine plants can be short-lived, but they self-sow freely and will eventually form large drifts of color.
Deer Fact: In the wild, a white-tailed deer can live up to 11 years; it remains in the same territory unless its habitat is destroyed.
Name: Aquilegia canadensis
Growing Conditions: Moist, well-drained soil
Size: To 3 feet tall and 2 feet wide
Zones: 3-9
Buy It: Columbine ($6, Prairie Nursery)
Bergenia
Trusses of pink flowers held above shiny, heart-shape leaves make bergenia a top pick for your shade garden. Commonly called pigsqueak because the leaves make a squealing sound when rubbed between your thumb and finger, bergenia will remain evergreen in the southern part of their range.
Deer Fact: White-tailed deer prefer to live in large groups or herds dominated by a mature female.
Name: Bergenia
Growing Conditions: Rich, moist, well-drained soil
Size: To 18 inches tall and wide
Zones: 3-8
Buy It: ‘Winterglow’ Bergenia ($15, Bluestone Perennials)
Japanese Painted Fern
If deer are a problem in your neighborhood, try Japanese painted fern. This handsome shade dweller grows 12 to 18 inches tall with grayish-green fronds overlaid with silver and maroon highlights. Over time, Japanese painted fern will naturalize an area, forming dense clumps. Japanese painted fern grows best in rich, slightly moist, well-drained soil.
Deer Fact: An adult white-tailed deer requires 5 to 7 pounds of food a day. That adds up quickly in the average garden.
Name: Athyrium niponicum pictum
Growing Conditions: Rich, slightly moist, well-drained soil
Size: To 18 inches tall and 2 feet wide
Zones: 4-9
Buy It: Japanese Painted Fern ($22, Monrovia)
Ligularia
Grown as much for its huge dark green leaves as it is for its spikes of bright yellow flowers, ligularia thrives in shady locations but will suffer when rainfall is scarce. Be sure to mulch the plants to maintain soil moisture. Use ligularia along a shady stream bank, in a rain garden, or at the edge of a pond.
Deer Fact: White-tailed deer are crepuscular. That means they are most active in your garden at twilight but will also forage at dawn.
Name: Ligularia
Growing Conditions: Grow in moisture-retentive soil and water deeply once a week
Size: To 4 feet tall and wide
Zones: 4-9
Buy It: ‘Bottle Rocket’ Ligularia ($17, Bluestone Perennials)
Brunnera
Often called Siberian bugloss, brunnera is prized for its colorful, heart-shape leaves and its sky blue spring flowers. The plants are generally ignored by hungry deer and will eventually form solid clumps that spread by creeping rhizomes and self seeding.
Deer Fact: Deer have a four-chambered stomach to help them digest the toughest plants. Like cows, deer are ruminants, which cough up their food later on and chew it.
Name: Brunnera macrophylla
Growing Conditions: Rich, slightly moist soil
Size: To 18 inches tall and 30 inches wide
Zones: 3-8
Buy It: ‘Jack Frost’ Brunnera ($18, Plant Delights Nursery)
Oregon Grape Holly
The thick compound leaves of Oregon grape holly are what keep deer from feeding on this beautiful, shade-loving shrub. This deer-resistant shade plant develops trusses of yellow flowers in the spring, followed by blue-black berries in the late summer. Give mahonia enough room where it will slowly spread by runners to form thick colonies of color.
Deer Fact: White-tailed deer can run up to 40 miles an hour and jump fences up to 9 feet tall.
Name: Mahonia aquifolium
Growing Conditions: Slightly acidic, well-drained, moist soil
Size: To 3 feet tall and 5 feet wide
Zones: 6-9
Buy It: Oregon Grape ($65, Monrovia)
Skimmia
There aren’t a lot of shrubs that bloom in the shade, but skimmia will reward you with fragrant white flowers in the spring followed by clusters of red fruits on female plants in the fall. Skimmia is a broadleaf evergreen deer-resistant shrub for shade and is a good candidate for a shaded foundation or flowering hedge. Both male and female plants are required for berry production. The berries will also attract songbirds to your shade border.
Deer Fact: A deer can turn its ears in almost any direction without moving its head, allowing it to locate potential danger from any direction.
Name: Skimmia
Growing Conditions: Rich, slightly moist, well-drained soil
Size: To 4 feet tall and wide
Zones: 6-8
Buy It: Japanese Skimmia (Female) ($30, Monrovia)
Daphne
As fragrant as it is colorful, daphne is a great choice for part-shade locations where deer are a problem. This handsome, deciduous, deer-resistant shrub for shade develops clusters of whitish-pink flowers in the early spring followed by small red berries in the fall. Use daphne in a perennial border or as a foundation plant along the north side of your house.
Deer Fact: In the 1930s white-tailed deer populations were down to about 300,000 animals, but today it’s estimated there are about 30 million deer in the United States. That’s why gardeners are seeing more and more deer munching on their landscapes.
Name: Daphne
Growing Conditions: Moist, well-drained soil
Size: To 6 feet wide and 3 feet tall
Zones: 4-9
Buy It: 'Aureomarginata Rosea' Daphne ($35, Wayside Gardens)
Bottlebrush Buckeye
One of the best deer-resistant flowering shrubs for shady landscapes is bottlebrush buckeye is covered in spikes of nectar-rich white flowers in the early summer that will attract hordes of butterflies to your garden. The flowers eventually produce shiny inedible nuts that will add interest to the fall landscape.
Deer Fact: Mother deer do not stay with their newborn fawns, but remain nearby to nurse them 4 to 6 times a day. The fawns remain bedded down to avoid discovery until they are old enough to keep up with the doe.
Name: Aesculus parviflora
Growing Conditions: Rich, slightly moist soil
Size: To 12 feet tall and 15 feet wide
Zones: 4-8
Buy It: White Bottlebrush Buckeye ($83, Wilson Bros Gardens)
Pachysandra
Deer tend to avoid plants with thick, shiny leaves because they don’t taste very good. That’s why pachysandra makes such a great shady groundcover in deer country. This vigorous, shade-loving plant spreads quickly by underground runners, eventually forming an impenetrable carpet of dark green or variegated foliage. As a bonus, pachysandra also produces tiny white flowers in the early spring.
Deer Fact: Hanging bars of soap, spreading human hair, or even spraying deer repellent will not prevent hungry deer from using your garden as a buffet. The only fully effective way to keep deer at bay is with a tall, electric fence.
Name: Pachysandra
Growing Conditions: Rich, slightly moist soil
Size: To 1 foot tall and several feet wide
Zones: 4-9
Buy It: Packy Half Flat Pachysandran ($22, The Home Depot)
Epimedium
One of the best deer-resistant shade groundcovers is epimedium, occasionally called barrenwort or Bishop’s Hat. It will slowly carpet your landscape with its colorful heart-shape foliage and flowers. Different varieties of epimedium offer patterned leaves and flowers in lavender, yellow, or white.
Deer Fact: Nutrition, age, and genetics determine the size and number of points on a buck’s antlers. Only male deer grow antlers.
Name: Epimedium
Growing Conditions: Can tolerate dry or rocky soil
Size: To 18 inches tall and 3 feet wide
Zones: 4-8
Buy It: ‘Amber Queen’ Epimedium ($26, Plant Delights Nursery)
Foamflower
Foamflower is a great addition to any shade border. This little charmer produces masses of pink or white flowers in late spring; its leaves turn reddish bronze in the fall. This hardy native makes a great deer-resistant shade groundcover when grown in a shaded border or woodland setting.
Deer Fact: Scientists believe that deer are colorblind so they will dine on your favorite flowers no matter the color.
Name: Tiarella
Growing Conditions: Rich, slightly moist soil
Size: To 1 foot tall and 3 feet wide
Zones: 3-9
Buy It: Foamflower ($5, Native Wildflowers Nursery)
Windflower
Borne on sturdy yet graceful stems, the snow-white flowers of windflower look like they're dancing whenever there's a light breeze. This extra-easy perennial produces quantities of white daisy-like flowers in April and May. Windflower spreads slowly, eventually forming broad mats of pretty foliage and flowers.
Deer Fact: During cold winter weather, deer often migrate to areas populated with conifers such as spruce, fir, and pine where they can forage and be protected from the elements.
Name: Anemone sylvestris
Growing Conditions: Well-drained, slightly moist soil.
Size: To 18 inches tall and 2 feet wide
Zones: 4-8
Buy It: Windflower ($16, White Flower Farm)