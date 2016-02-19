18 Deer-Resistant Shade Plants That Work Hard in Your Garden

Sometimes it seems that deer will eat about anything, but lily-of-the-valley bush is an exception. This shade-loving broadleaf evergreen has thick green foliage and drooping clusters of pink, white, or rose flowers in the spring that deer don’t even nibble on. Occasionally called andromeda, lily-of-the-valley does best in partial shade. Use it in a foundation planting or shrub border.

Deer Fact: Male deer often mark their territory by rubbing their antlers on the bark of trees. This is called a “buck rub” and can do a lot of damage to young trees in the landscape. Be sure to protect new plantings with a wire barrier.

Name: Pieris

Growing Conditions: Slightly moist, acidic soil

Size: To 12 feet tall and 8 feet wide

Zones: 5-8

