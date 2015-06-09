Perfect for a patio, deck, or balcony, this mini water garden adds instant appeal: the natural beauty of water-loving plants and the refreshing sparkle of water on a small scale. Plus, it only takes an hour or two to set up, with no digging and minimal expenses. Then, you'll just need a sunny spot that offers at least 4 hours of sun each day (keep in mind that morning sun is kinder to water plants than late-day sun). Enjoy your container water garden year-round in a mild climate. Where winters are frosty, bring the plants indoors before cold weather arrives or consign them to your compost heap; empty, clean, and store the container for next year's garden.