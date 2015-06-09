Make This Mini Garden Pond in 5 Easy Steps for a Compact Water Feature

Dive into water gardening with this easy DIY project that you can finish in an afternoon.

By Viveka Neveln
Updated October 09, 2021
Read step by step instructions after the video.

Perfect for a patio, deck, or balcony, this mini water garden adds instant appeal: the natural beauty of water-loving plants and the refreshing sparkle of water on a small scale. Plus, it only takes an hour or two to set up, with no digging and minimal expenses. Then, you'll just need a sunny spot that offers at least 4 hours of sun each day (keep in mind that morning sun is kinder to water plants than late-day sun). Enjoy your container water garden year-round in a mild climate. Where winters are frosty, bring the plants indoors before cold weather arrives or consign them to your compost heap; empty, clean, and store the container for next year's garden.

  • Working time 2 hrs
  • Start to finish 2 hrs
  • Difficulty Kind of Easy
  • Involves Planting
Advertisement

What you need

Materials
Advertisement

How to do it

Step 1

Choose a Watertight Container

Start with a galvanized tub or other watertight container such as a metal bucket, resin tub, or ceramic pot. If it holds water (or is made to hold water by adding a plastic liner or marine sealant), it can become a water garden. Choose a vessel at least 6 inches deep for best results. Add no more than three plants if the container's diameter is 18 inches or less.

See also
Dream Water Gardens

Water in the garden attracts attention. Whether you want to add a tiny fountain or large pond, you'll find inspiration in these 19 ideas to get you started.

Advertisement
Step 2

Place Bricks or Inverted Pots in Container

Place the watertight container where you want to set up your mini pond. Set bricks in the bottom of the container to act as risers for the potted plants. You can also use inverted terra cotta pots and decorative stones to serve as planting ledges.

See also
How to Make a Water Garden in a Bowl

Making a water garden is an easy gardening project that looks great on a table or patio. To make a small garden pond is simple: grab a shallow container, buy a few water garden plants, and turn on the tap. You'll have a pretty, mini water garden in just minutes.

Step 3

Arrange Plants

Use an odd number of water plants (three, five, or seven) for the best effect. Start with larger potted plants, arranging them on the bricks so their roots will stay submerged in water. Include floating plants such as water lettuce, which will grow on the water's surface and fill in between other plants. Covering as much of the water's surface as possible will deter algae growth and mosquitoes.

See also
The Best Plants for Your Water Garden

Add natural beauty to your water garden with the top-performing varieties.

Advertisement
Step 4

Add Water

Fill the container with water, covering the rims of the pots. Tap water is just fine for water gardens that contain only plants, but softened water contains salts that can damage plants. Collected rainwater is a good option. Refill the container periodically as the water evaporates. Prevent mosquitoes by using a larvicide tablet for biological control.

See also
Know Your Pond Fish

Fish add a magical quality to any water feature. Use this guide to help you choose the best fish.

Advertisement
Step 5

Add River Rock (optional)

Top the soil of your potted plants with river rock to help hold the plantings in place. The rock will also give your water garden a more naturalistic appearance. What's more, small stones provide landing pads for birds, butterflies, and other wildlife when they drop by for a drink.

See also
Water Garden Care Guide

These tips ensure the water garden plants in your landscape stay healthy and beautiful.

By Viveka Neveln

    Comments

    How difficult was this project?
    Be the first to comment!
    Font Size
    © Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com