12 Before-And-After Garden Makeovers That Will Inspire Your Next Outdoor Project

This industrious homeowner turned his small side yard into a shaded patio, which is full of DIY garden makeover ideas. The new patio is made from salvaged slate tiles and accented with garage-sale finds, giving it a one-of-a-kind style. Using salvaged and repurposed items such as old bowling balls as garden ornaments and weight plates as stepping stones offers personality in a garden renovation without getting too pricey.

The long, narrow space can make it tough to create one seating area, so the homeowner created two "mini rooms" with seating options at the front and the back of the space.

Test Garden Tip: Using tall container gardens as a screen can help separate spaces feel even more like distinct rooms.

Mixing patio paver materials is an effective way to make an impact. Here, stone chips transition to pea gravel, which transition to flagstone. You can do the same with any material, including bricks, gravel, stone, and concrete pavers.